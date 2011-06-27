  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,906$28,866$32,005
Clean$25,225$28,100$31,131
Average$23,863$26,567$29,383
Rough$22,501$25,034$27,634
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,742$26,686$29,803
Clean$23,118$25,977$28,989
Average$21,869$24,560$27,361
Rough$20,621$23,144$25,733
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,232$26,238$29,422
Clean$22,621$25,542$28,618
Average$21,400$24,148$27,011
Rough$20,178$22,755$25,404
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,730$29,021$32,505
Clean$25,054$28,250$31,617
Average$23,701$26,709$29,842
Rough$22,349$25,169$28,066
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,001$24,847$27,862
Clean$21,422$24,188$27,101
Average$20,266$22,868$25,579
Rough$19,109$21,549$24,057
2017 Jaguar F-PACE First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,280$40,954$44,859
Clean$36,300$39,867$43,634
Average$34,340$37,693$41,184
Rough$32,381$35,518$38,733
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,454$33,854$37,462
Clean$29,653$32,955$36,438
Average$28,052$31,158$34,392
Rough$26,451$29,360$32,346
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,457$27,462$30,646
Clean$23,814$26,733$29,809
Average$22,528$25,275$28,135
Rough$21,242$23,817$26,461
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,604$32,916$36,428
Clean$28,826$32,042$35,433
Average$27,270$30,295$33,443
Rough$25,713$28,547$31,453
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,706$32,051$35,599
Clean$27,951$31,200$34,627
Average$26,442$29,499$32,682
Rough$24,933$27,797$30,738
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jaguar F-PACE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,188 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar F-PACE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,188 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Jaguar F-PACE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,188 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE ranges from $19,109 to $27,862, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.