Estimated values
2019 Jaguar I-PACE S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,974
|$44,700
|$48,050
|Clean
|$41,218
|$43,884
|$47,154
|Average
|$39,706
|$42,251
|$45,362
|Rough
|$38,193
|$40,618
|$43,571
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,034
|$49,256
|$51,990
|Clean
|$46,186
|$48,357
|$51,021
|Average
|$44,492
|$46,557
|$49,082
|Rough
|$42,797
|$44,758
|$47,144
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,601
|$51,408
|$54,858
|Clean
|$47,726
|$50,470
|$53,836
|Average
|$45,975
|$48,592
|$51,790
|Rough
|$44,224
|$46,714
|$49,745
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,711
|$54,608
|$58,171
|Clean
|$50,779
|$53,611
|$57,087
|Average
|$48,916
|$51,616
|$54,918
|Rough
|$47,053
|$49,621
|$52,749