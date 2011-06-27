Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,580
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$278
|$639
|$833
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,580
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$278
|$639
|$833
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,580
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$278
|$639
|$833
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,580
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$278
|$639
|$833
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,580
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$278
|$639
|$833
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,580
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$278
|$639
|$833