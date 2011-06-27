Estimated values
2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,421
|$12,065
|$13,844
|Clean
|$10,053
|$11,650
|$13,336
|Average
|$9,318
|$10,819
|$12,321
|Rough
|$8,583
|$9,989
|$11,305
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,154
|$11,744
|$13,464
|Clean
|$9,796
|$11,339
|$12,970
|Average
|$9,080
|$10,531
|$11,983
|Rough
|$8,364
|$9,722
|$10,995
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,070
|$13,796
|$15,675
|Clean
|$11,644
|$13,321
|$15,100
|Average
|$10,793
|$12,371
|$13,951
|Rough
|$9,941
|$11,421
|$12,801