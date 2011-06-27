Used 2012 INFINITI M Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Dont follow the crowd and drop the BMW dream ! Mikeymatts16 , 01/08/2016 M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Just bought a certified 2012 Infiniti 37x AWD off lease a few months ago and honestly it is the best decision I made. After looking at lower than expected consumer ratings for BMW, Audi A6's minimum $5,000 more price tag and Lexus ES350's nice but favorite drive of gray haired folks, I gave Infiniti a try and honestly I couldn't be happier. The overall value of the car is bar none the best out of all mid-sized luxury models. As a previous Maxima owner, I was looking for a more luxurious but sporty vehicle that doesn't look like a Nissan Altima and this car must be seen and driven in person. The performance is a mix of both BMW and Acura, while the cabin's interior cannot be compared to anything but Lexus all with all wheel drive with the bells and whistles to boot. The body will grow on you and the best part is the car is that it's uncommon and looks 100% better than the previous and more box-y M35. Once you consider the high ownership costs of a German car and reliability of Nissan/Infiniti, you will hopefully come to your senses and seriously consider the M37. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars A wonderful ride and excellent buying experience drinwv , 08/21/2011 M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 78 of 99 people found this review helpful The cabin is absolutely luxurious, with a very sporty feel. All of the materials feel wonderful (I got the Premium and Deluxe Touring packages, which add a little to the experience). It is whisper quiet, has LOADS of power, and an amazing array of gizmos. In searching, I ended up visiting dealerships in two different states, and they were both really great. I bought it at Cochran Infiniti in Pittsburgh, and they include a pick-up service where they'll drop off a loaner Infiniti and take your car to service (even though we live 80 miles away!). Report Abuse

3 out of 5 stars Does not comare to German Cars Robert , 01/19/2017 M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 1 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this after reading reviews . I also liked the increase in HP. Owned BMW for past 10 yrs - two 3 series cars. This car cannot hold the road on curves. With the great hp - cornering needs to improve. I have driven 5 series BMW as well (same size as the M) and they hold the road. The blue tooth decides when to work or not work, phone is always connecting and disconnecting. If you get a call when its acting up, it will lock your phone up. Stereo system is terrible. All the speakers rattle, dealer said it is a common problem. They attempted to fix but to no use. I do not blast my radio at all. The auto seat back and steering wheel raise upon exit will just stop working and in a few days start working again - no i did not turn off the feature. For straight open roads it does very well, except you cannot set the cruise control when going over 85 - I live in Texas the speed limits in West Texas are 85. The navigation system is not user friendly,to many screens to go through to set destination. The voice system is not much help. It"s just easier to use my phone. The car looks nice, I have the Malbec black - it looks great in the sunlight. The seats are big and comfy and the heat and cooling work quickly. I just expected better handling and sound system. My son's Ford Fiesta sounds better than this. Needless to say i wont by another Infiniti. To those saying they compare to BMW, but you have not owned one or driven one for more than a day or two - don't tell people that. They do not compare. Now to Cadillac, Lexus etc I cant say because i never drove one of those cars for more than a day or two. Safety 4 out of 5 stars Technology 2 out of 5 stars Performance 3 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 3 out of 5 stars Reliability 3 out of 5 stars Value 3 out of 5 stars Report Abuse