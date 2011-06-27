Used 1997 INFINITI J30 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/418.0 mi.
|304.0/418.0 mi.
|304.0/418.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 6400 rpm
|210 hp @ 6400 rpm
|210 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.5 in.
|30.5 in.
|30.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|191.3 in.
|191.3 in.
|191.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.8 in.
|5.8 in.
|5.8 in.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|3527 lbs.
|3533 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|no
