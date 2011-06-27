Used 1997 INFINITI J30 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 J30
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6400 rpm210 hp @ 6400 rpm210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.30.5 in.30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.191.3 in.191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.5.8 in.5.8 in.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Curb weightno3527 lbs.3533 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Greenish Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Purple Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic

