Used 1997 INFINITI J30
Pros & Cons
- Refined, luxurious comfort in an interesting package.
- There isn't much passenger space.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
When the Infiniti J30 was introduced, its designers said it represented a departure from the "tyranny of the wedge." True, the J30 has unusually rounded flanks front and rear that conspire to produce a different, though bland, shape in the near-luxury class. The look was unique on introduction day, and inspired people to either love it or hate it, with little middle ground to stand on.
Then Nissan released the Altima sedan; $20,000 less expensive than the J30 and borrowing heavily from the Infiniti's basic shape, the Altima was a much better-looking car. New J30 owners felt cheated and cheapened, but others didn't much care about the family resemblance. J30 sales have been steadily increasing since then, though crosstown rival Lexus is selling quite a few more ES 300s.
No doubt, the J30 is a solid, substantial luxury automobile that can hold its own in the stoplight drag race, not that you'd ever see one of these things smoking away from the corner of 3rd and Main. We didn't much care for the J30's look when it came out, finding the front styling too aggressive and the rear a bit dumpy looking. We've always maintained that the wheel design of a car influences the visual impression of the entire vehicle, and with the J30t's lace-spoke wheels, the J30 looks pretty good.
Inside, you get coddled in sumptuous leather seats. The interior of the J30 is small, but in a cozy way. Just don't try to stuff more than four adults inside its subcompact dimensions. Ergonomics are nearly flawless, with beautiful gauges and a dashboard clock that would more accurately be described as a fine timepiece.
We're lukewarm about the styling, but the rest of the J30 is sure to please the most discerning drivers.
1997 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the J30
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 INFINITI J30.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- wheels & tires
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- acceleration
- driving experience
- brakes
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- sound system
- dashboard
- emission system
- fuel efficiency
- oil
- value
- engine
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
My Gold J30t is my third. I hit the wheel well of a truck exiting a lot perpendicular to my direction. Totaled my '95 but she totally protected me. This car is built like a welter weight boxer-rounded, firm, athletic lines. Women say that my J30's sexy lines and cozy interior warm and cradle them, evoking a sensuality rare in today's cars. She is comfortable on the highway and her engine emits a quiet growl when accelerating, like Serena Williams' aggressiveness on the court. Luxury-Sport is an apt description. I give her the normal maintenance she needs, plus some extras. Next is a set of chrome 17" rims with 235/45 shoes and an iPod doc. She's classy, sassy, and deserves every bit.
An excellent all around car. Handles well, quiet, good quality in a unique design. I now have two of these, a 93' and a 97', and I love them both.
A comfortable car with inexpensive luxury. Handles well, but is a little heavy. All the bells and wistles are great and the stereo kicks butt. Upgraded tired make a world of difference. Rather bland apperance, but hey I could see that before I bought it. For the money, it was a steal.
Purchased this three year-old J30 from a Dealer in 2000 for about 1/2 MSRP. It had 20k miles. What a deal! This car has been perfect for me. I'm 6'3" and have plenty of leg room in the front. I rarely carry passengers in the back, but when I do a little adjustment gives them plenty of room (and comfort too!) I have NEVER had a major repair. I've replaced the brake pads and turned the front rotors (once). It now has 115k miles. At 103k I paid $1400 to have a major tune-up (timing belt, other belts, flush <everything>, filters, water pump, trans adjustment). Great vehicle and still looks like new!
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 6400 rpm
|4dr Sedan
1997.5
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan
1997.5
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the INFINITI J30 a good car?
Is the INFINITI J30 reliable?
Is the 1997 INFINITI J30 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1997 INFINITI J30?
The least-expensive 1997 INFINITI J30 is the 1997 INFINITI J30 Touring 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of INFINITI J30?
More about the 1997 INFINITI J30
Used 1997 INFINITI J30 Overview
The Used 1997 INFINITI J30 is offered in the following submodels: J30 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan (1997.5), Touring 4dr Sedan (1997.5), and Touring 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1997 INFINITI J30?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1997 INFINITI J30 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1997 J30 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1997 J30.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1997 INFINITI J30 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1997 J30 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1997 INFINITI J30?
Which 1997 INFINITI J30s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 INFINITI J30 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1997 INFINITI J30.
Can't find a new 1997 INFINITI J30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI J30 for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,843.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,684.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1997 INFINITI J30?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 1997 INFINITI J30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles