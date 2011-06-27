  1. Home
1997 INFINITI J30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined, luxurious comfort in an interesting package.
  • There isn't much passenger space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When the Infiniti J30 was introduced, its designers said it represented a departure from the "tyranny of the wedge." True, the J30 has unusually rounded flanks front and rear that conspire to produce a different, though bland, shape in the near-luxury class. The look was unique on introduction day, and inspired people to either love it or hate it, with little middle ground to stand on.

Then Nissan released the Altima sedan; $20,000 less expensive than the J30 and borrowing heavily from the Infiniti's basic shape, the Altima was a much better-looking car. New J30 owners felt cheated and cheapened, but others didn't much care about the family resemblance. J30 sales have been steadily increasing since then, though crosstown rival Lexus is selling quite a few more ES 300s.

No doubt, the J30 is a solid, substantial luxury automobile that can hold its own in the stoplight drag race, not that you'd ever see one of these things smoking away from the corner of 3rd and Main. We didn't much care for the J30's look when it came out, finding the front styling too aggressive and the rear a bit dumpy looking. We've always maintained that the wheel design of a car influences the visual impression of the entire vehicle, and with the J30t's lace-spoke wheels, the J30 looks pretty good.

Inside, you get coddled in sumptuous leather seats. The interior of the J30 is small, but in a cozy way. Just don't try to stuff more than four adults inside its subcompact dimensions. Ergonomics are nearly flawless, with beautiful gauges and a dashboard clock that would more accurately be described as a fine timepiece.

We're lukewarm about the styling, but the rest of the J30 is sure to please the most discerning drivers.

1997 Highlights

There are no changes to the 1997 Infiniti J30.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 INFINITI J30.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

'Fits me like a glove.'
tnasiti,06/29/2008
My Gold J30t is my third. I hit the wheel well of a truck exiting a lot perpendicular to my direction. Totaled my '95 but she totally protected me. This car is built like a welter weight boxer-rounded, firm, athletic lines. Women say that my J30's sexy lines and cozy interior warm and cradle them, evoking a sensuality rare in today's cars. She is comfortable on the highway and her engine emits a quiet growl when accelerating, like Serena Williams' aggressiveness on the court. Luxury-Sport is an apt description. I give her the normal maintenance she needs, plus some extras. Next is a set of chrome 17" rims with 235/45 shoes and an iPod doc. She's classy, sassy, and deserves every bit.
Wonderful Car
bjbird2,04/17/2002
An excellent all around car. Handles well, quiet, good quality in a unique design. I now have two of these, a 93' and a 97', and I love them both.
Yes and No
Craig,09/27/2005
A comfortable car with inexpensive luxury. Handles well, but is a little heavy. All the bells and wistles are great and the stereo kicks butt. Upgraded tired make a world of difference. Rather bland apperance, but hey I could see that before I bought it. For the money, it was a steal.
Fun & Fast Comfort
Oshkabee,07/19/2006
Purchased this three year-old J30 from a Dealer in 2000 for about 1/2 MSRP. It had 20k miles. What a deal! This car has been perfect for me. I'm 6'3" and have plenty of leg room in the front. I rarely carry passengers in the back, but when I do a little adjustment gives them plenty of room (and comfort too!) I have NEVER had a major repair. I've replaced the brake pads and turned the front rotors (once). It now has 115k miles. At 103k I paid $1400 to have a major tune-up (timing belt, other belts, flush <everything>, filters, water pump, trans adjustment). Great vehicle and still looks like new!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 INFINITI J30 Overview

The Used 1997 INFINITI J30 is offered in the following submodels: J30 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan (1997.5), Touring 4dr Sedan (1997.5), and Touring 4dr Sedan.

