Used 2012 INFINITI EX SUV Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(25%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.0 out of 5 stars
4 reviews
4.75 out of 5 stars

EX35

spotonthelake, 12/21/2014
EX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought the 2012 EX35 used. I wanted something fun to drive and my wife wanted something with some utility. I drove all the SUV's and crossovers. All of the others had more utility and less fun. I use the fun every day. I have a pick up truck for utility. Another reviewer mentioned tiny wheels and rattles. The stock 18" rims fill up the wheel wells and this is one of the most solid cars I have ever owned.

4 out of 5 stars

If they only updated a few things

Jack Bane, 10/27/2017
EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has surprisingly been a fun car to drive. My biggest disappointment is that I do mostly city driving and the gas mileage is very disappointing. It dramatically improves if you’re doing hwy driving. The legroom in the back is laughable. Thankfully I rarely had riders. My only other complaint is the microphone and sound quality for cellular calls was spotty. Lastly, Inifiti has only made one minor update to the car in nearly a decade. What’s the deal with that?

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
3 out of 5 stars
Performance
3 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
3 out of 5 stars
Reliability
4 out of 5 stars
Value
2 out of 5 stars
1.88 out of 5 stars

HI CLASS NISSAN SMALL SUV with infiniti badge

mitchellrowe, 01/28/2013
EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
6 of 59 people found this review helpful

SAME AS THE NISSAN MODEL FOR 10 K MORE $ BOTH THE NISSAN MODEL & INFINITI MODEL HAVE MINI WHEELS/TIRES . NOISY ON THE ROAD . BUMPY . RATTLES GALORE . if you are near deaf in either or both ears , you might like the ride ( if you are a roller coaster fan ) . don't expect to get the factory incentive money, unless you're a card carrying cop.

5 out of 5 stars

Great SUV without a doubt

Susan Bennett, 07/03/2016
EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Went from a 1998 G37 coupe to this Infiniti ex35 and I feel like I just got a bigger room you're more comfortable seating G37. It's got slightly less horsepower but it's a great vehicle I'm really enjoying it!

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
