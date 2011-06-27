Used 2012 INFINITI EX SUV Consumer Reviews
EX35
Bought the 2012 EX35 used. I wanted something fun to drive and my wife wanted something with some utility. I drove all the SUV's and crossovers. All of the others had more utility and less fun. I use the fun every day. I have a pick up truck for utility. Another reviewer mentioned tiny wheels and rattles. The stock 18" rims fill up the wheel wells and this is one of the most solid cars I have ever owned.
If they only updated a few things
This has surprisingly been a fun car to drive. My biggest disappointment is that I do mostly city driving and the gas mileage is very disappointing. It dramatically improves if you’re doing hwy driving. The legroom in the back is laughable. Thankfully I rarely had riders. My only other complaint is the microphone and sound quality for cellular calls was spotty. Lastly, Inifiti has only made one minor update to the car in nearly a decade. What’s the deal with that?
HI CLASS NISSAN SMALL SUV with infiniti badge
SAME AS THE NISSAN MODEL FOR 10 K MORE $ BOTH THE NISSAN MODEL & INFINITI MODEL HAVE MINI WHEELS/TIRES . NOISY ON THE ROAD . BUMPY . RATTLES GALORE . if you are near deaf in either or both ears , you might like the ride ( if you are a roller coaster fan ) . don't expect to get the factory incentive money, unless you're a card carrying cop.
Great SUV without a doubt
Went from a 1998 G37 coupe to this Infiniti ex35 and I feel like I just got a bigger room you're more comfortable seating G37. It's got slightly less horsepower but it's a great vehicle I'm really enjoying it!
