  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Sonata
5(25%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(25%)
2.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Sonatas for sale
List Price Estimate
$737 - $1,896
Used Sonata for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice car

EricLISTER, 03/14/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Its a pretty good car, ive tried to take good car of it, and its never let me down, not yet anyway.

Report Abuse

Don't Buy This Car -- Head for the hills

Poopdeck90210, 05/03/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 1990 Hyundai Sonata was a disaster. This car totally sucked. Every part of this car malfunctioned just after it went out of warranty -- including the battery and the stereo system. I spent more time in the service department for this car than I did going to the grocery store every week. *SIGH*

Report Abuse

oil burner

bns, 05/25/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has always started for me and has been reliable. But for some reason the engine has become a OIL BURNER. I feel that this pre-mature for a car that only has 93000 miles. Perhaps the 4 CYL engine was not appropiate for the Sonata. The power windows don't operate very well.

Report Abuse

Mixed Experience

wnc, 10/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was my parents car. It only has 89000 miles on it. I use it to commute ~90 mostly highway miles daily. It makes an OK commuter car. It had a defective torque converter that was replaced under warrenty. It has a problem with the ignition switch. Installed a push button to bypass the ignition switch. It is hesitant to start. The air vents are cheesy and they have fallen part. The air conditioner still works but the outside air vent is now jammed open. A water leak has rusted the AC blower fan. Put some oil in it to quiet it down for now. On humid days the windows can fog up easily. DO NOT BUY UNLESS YOU KNOW THE CAR'S COMPLETE HISTORY.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sonatas for sale

Related Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles