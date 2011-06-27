Estimated values
2014 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,740
|$15,759
|$17,598
|Clean
|$13,044
|$14,945
|$16,664
|Average
|$11,653
|$13,318
|$14,796
|Rough
|$10,261
|$11,691
|$12,928
Estimated values
2014 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,488
|$16,731
|$18,772
|Clean
|$13,755
|$15,867
|$17,776
|Average
|$12,287
|$14,140
|$15,783
|Rough
|$10,820
|$12,413
|$13,791
Estimated values
2014 Acura TL Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,462
|$15,658
|$17,655
|Clean
|$12,780
|$14,849
|$16,718
|Average
|$11,417
|$13,233
|$14,844
|Rough
|$10,053
|$11,616
|$12,970
Estimated values
2014 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,486
|$20,269
|$23,697
|Clean
|$15,651
|$19,222
|$22,439
|Average
|$13,982
|$17,130
|$19,924
|Rough
|$12,312
|$15,037
|$17,408
Estimated values
2014 Acura TL Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,561
|$16,070
|$18,350
|Clean
|$12,874
|$15,241
|$17,376
|Average
|$11,501
|$13,582
|$15,428
|Rough
|$10,128
|$11,923
|$13,480
Estimated values
2014 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,157
|$14,401
|$16,440
|Clean
|$11,542
|$13,658
|$15,568
|Average
|$10,311
|$12,171
|$13,823
|Rough
|$9,079
|$10,684
|$12,077
Estimated values
2014 Acura TL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,030
|$15,077
|$16,940
|Clean
|$12,370
|$14,299
|$16,041
|Average
|$11,051
|$12,742
|$14,243
|Rough
|$9,731
|$11,186
|$12,445
Estimated values
2014 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,321
|$17,481
|$19,453
|Clean
|$14,545
|$16,579
|$18,420
|Average
|$12,993
|$14,774
|$16,355
|Rough
|$11,442
|$12,969
|$14,290