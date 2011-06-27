Estimated values
2001 Acura MDX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,256
|$1,816
|$2,101
|Clean
|$1,147
|$1,658
|$1,923
|Average
|$929
|$1,343
|$1,566
|Rough
|$711
|$1,027
|$1,210
Estimated values
2001 Acura MDX Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,360
|$1,849
|$2,096
|Clean
|$1,242
|$1,689
|$1,918
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,367
|$1,563
|Rough
|$770
|$1,046
|$1,207
Estimated values
2001 Acura MDX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,292
|$1,755
|$1,990
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,603
|$1,821
|Average
|$956
|$1,298
|$1,483
|Rough
|$732
|$993
|$1,146
Estimated values
2001 Acura MDX Touring 4WD 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,437
|$1,932
|$2,181
|Clean
|$1,313
|$1,764
|$1,996
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,429
|$1,626
|Rough
|$814
|$1,093
|$1,256