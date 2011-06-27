Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,156
|$26,046
|$28,371
|Clean
|$23,836
|$25,700
|$27,989
|Average
|$23,196
|$25,009
|$27,226
|Rough
|$22,556
|$24,318
|$26,462
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,907
|$23,620
|$25,730
|Clean
|$21,617
|$23,307
|$25,384
|Average
|$21,036
|$22,680
|$24,691
|Rough
|$20,456
|$22,053
|$23,999
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,998
|$26,952
|$29,358
|Clean
|$24,666
|$26,594
|$28,963
|Average
|$24,004
|$25,879
|$28,173
|Rough
|$23,342
|$25,164
|$27,383
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,467
|$23,146
|$25,213
|Clean
|$21,183
|$22,839
|$24,874
|Average
|$20,614
|$22,225
|$24,195
|Rough
|$20,045
|$21,611
|$23,516
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,247
|$28,299
|$30,826
|Clean
|$25,899
|$27,924
|$30,411
|Average
|$25,204
|$27,173
|$29,582
|Rough
|$24,508
|$26,422
|$28,752
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,559
|$31,871
|$34,716
|Clean
|$29,167
|$31,448
|$34,249
|Average
|$28,384
|$30,602
|$33,315
|Rough
|$27,601
|$29,757
|$32,380
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,905
|$21,461
|$23,377
|Clean
|$19,641
|$21,177
|$23,063
|Average
|$19,113
|$20,607
|$22,434
|Rough
|$18,586
|$20,038
|$21,804
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,919
|$24,712
|$26,917
|Clean
|$22,615
|$24,384
|$26,555
|Average
|$22,008
|$23,728
|$25,831
|Rough
|$21,400
|$23,072
|$25,106
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,415
|$27,403
|$29,849
|Clean
|$25,078
|$27,039
|$29,448
|Average
|$24,405
|$26,312
|$28,644
|Rough
|$23,731
|$25,585
|$27,841