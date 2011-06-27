  1. Home
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,156$26,046$28,371
Clean$23,836$25,700$27,989
Average$23,196$25,009$27,226
Rough$22,556$24,318$26,462
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,907$23,620$25,730
Clean$21,617$23,307$25,384
Average$21,036$22,680$24,691
Rough$20,456$22,053$23,999
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,998$26,952$29,358
Clean$24,666$26,594$28,963
Average$24,004$25,879$28,173
Rough$23,342$25,164$27,383
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,467$23,146$25,213
Clean$21,183$22,839$24,874
Average$20,614$22,225$24,195
Rough$20,045$21,611$23,516
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,247$28,299$30,826
Clean$25,899$27,924$30,411
Average$25,204$27,173$29,582
Rough$24,508$26,422$28,752
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,559$31,871$34,716
Clean$29,167$31,448$34,249
Average$28,384$30,602$33,315
Rough$27,601$29,757$32,380
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,905$21,461$23,377
Clean$19,641$21,177$23,063
Average$19,113$20,607$22,434
Rough$18,586$20,038$21,804
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,919$24,712$26,917
Clean$22,615$24,384$26,555
Average$22,008$23,728$25,831
Rough$21,400$23,072$25,106
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,415$27,403$29,849
Clean$25,078$27,039$29,448
Average$24,405$26,312$28,644
Rough$23,731$25,585$27,841
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,615 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,384 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $21,400 to $26,917, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.