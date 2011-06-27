  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Scoupe
  4. Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Scoupe
Overview
See Scoupe Inventory
See Scoupe Inventory
See Scoupe Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272527
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg23/29 mpg23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/380.8 mi.273.7/345.1 mi.273.7/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG272527
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm123 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm97 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm115 hp @ 5500 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.29.4 in.29.4 in.
Measurements
Length165.9 in.165.9 in.165.9 in.
Curb weight2266 lbs.2240 lbs.2217 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.9.3 cu.ft.9.3 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.93.8 in.93.8 in.
Width63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Mars Red
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Black
  • Black
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
See Scoupe InventorySee Scoupe InventorySee Scoupe Inventory

Related Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles