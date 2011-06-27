  1. Home
1993 Hyundai Scoupe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Styling updates, a new engine and a new Turbo model summarize the big news for 1993. The new motor is a 1.5-liter, SOHC four-cylinder designed and built by Hyundai. Called Alpha, the new engine makes 92 horsepower in base and LS Scoupes; 115 horsepower in Turbo format. Turbos are available only with a manual transmission. Dashboard is slightly revised and features rotary climate controls.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hyundai Scoupe
Lord Sim,08/31/2002
A very good choice for a first car.
scoupe
&#321;ukasz,01/31/2003
Not bad for a cheap Turbo Sport Car, but there are many things that makes me nervous. First is that the turbocharger have oil liking, and the doors are not proper designed. Wind making trouble over 120 km/h. I want to know how can i tune it up to 160hp.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe Overview

The Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe is offered in the following submodels: Scoupe Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, Turbo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

