1993 Hyundai Scoupe Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$702 - $1,633
Used Scoupe for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Styling updates, a new engine and a new Turbo model summarize the big news for 1993. The new motor is a 1.5-liter, SOHC four-cylinder designed and built by Hyundai. Called Alpha, the new engine makes 92 horsepower in base and LS Scoupes; 115 horsepower in Turbo format. Turbos are available only with a manual transmission. Dashboard is slightly revised and features rotary climate controls.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Hyundai Scoupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Lord Sim,08/31/2002
A very good choice for a first car.
Łukasz,01/31/2003
Not bad for a cheap Turbo Sport Car, but there are many things that makes me nervous. First is that the turbocharger have oil liking, and the doors are not proper designed. Wind making trouble over 120 km/h. I want to know how can i tune it up to 160hp.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe features & specs
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Scoupe
Related Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019