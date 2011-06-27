  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Scoupe
  4. Used 1991 Hyundai Scoupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Hyundai Scoupe Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Scoupe
Overview
See Scoupe Inventory
See Scoupe Inventory
See Scoupe Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg23/31 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/368.9 mi.273.7/368.9 mi.273.7/368.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.93.8 in.93.8 in.
Length165.9 in.165.9 in.165.9 in.
Width64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Curb weight2119 lbs.2119 lbs.2187 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mars Red
  • Teal Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Noble White
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Mars Red
  • Teal Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Black
  • Teal Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Mars Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Black
See Scoupe InventorySee Scoupe InventorySee Scoupe Inventory

Related Used 1991 Hyundai Scoupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles