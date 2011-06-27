1991 Hyundai Scoupe Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$700 - $1,630
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Sports coupe debuts based on Excel underpinnings. Car gets its own coupe styling, interior and Lotus-tuned suspension. Scoupe has a whopping 81 horsepower; a shorter final-drive ratio makes Scoupe slightly speedier than the slooooooow Excel.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bev Wiffen,09/02/2003
Runs excellent except when weather is really hot, then likes to bog out
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
