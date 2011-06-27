Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Santa Fe Sport SUV
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,175*
Total Cash Price
$14,399
4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,583*
Total Cash Price
$14,117
2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,529*
Total Cash Price
$19,340
4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,712*
Total Cash Price
$19,905
2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,825*
Total Cash Price
$19,481
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,766*
Total Cash Price
$14,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$786
|$3,711
|Maintenance
|$814
|$768
|$479
|$1,766
|$1,590
|$5,417
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$965
|Financing
|$774
|$623
|$461
|$289
|$104
|$2,251
|Depreciation
|$3,599
|$1,370
|$1,206
|$1,068
|$959
|$8,201
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,395
|$5,344
|$4,874
|$6,024
|$5,539
|$30,175
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe Sport SUV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$685
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$3,638
|Maintenance
|$798
|$753
|$470
|$1,731
|$1,559
|$5,311
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$782
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$946
|Financing
|$759
|$611
|$452
|$283
|$102
|$2,207
|Depreciation
|$3,528
|$1,343
|$1,182
|$1,047
|$940
|$8,040
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,230
|$5,239
|$4,778
|$5,906
|$5,430
|$29,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$1,093
|$1,032
|$644
|$2,371
|$2,136
|$7,276
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,296
|Financing
|$1,040
|$837
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,024
|Depreciation
|$4,833
|$1,840
|$1,619
|$1,434
|$1,288
|$11,015
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,275
|$7,177
|$6,546
|$8,091
|$7,439
|$40,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe Sport SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,130
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$1,062
|$663
|$2,441
|$2,198
|$7,489
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,070
|$862
|$637
|$399
|$144
|$3,112
|Depreciation
|$4,974
|$1,894
|$1,667
|$1,476
|$1,325
|$11,336
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,604
|$7,387
|$6,737
|$8,327
|$7,656
|$41,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$1,101
|$1,039
|$649
|$2,389
|$2,151
|$7,329
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,079
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,047
|$843
|$624
|$391
|$141
|$3,046
|Depreciation
|$4,869
|$1,853
|$1,631
|$1,445
|$1,297
|$11,095
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,357
|$7,230
|$6,594
|$8,150
|$7,493
|$40,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$712
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$830
|$783
|$489
|$1,800
|$1,621
|$5,523
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$813
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$984
|Financing
|$789
|$635
|$470
|$294
|$106
|$2,295
|Depreciation
|$3,669
|$1,397
|$1,229
|$1,089
|$978
|$8,362
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,559
|$5,449
|$4,969
|$6,142
|$5,647
|$30,766
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Santa Fe Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019