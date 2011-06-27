  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and stylish interior
  • perfect crash test scores
  • lots of features for the money
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Subpar fuel economy
  • poor rearward visibility
  • 2.0T's lackluster acceleration.
List Price Range
$11,557 - $17,255
Used Santa Fe Sport for Sale


Edmunds' Expert Review

With its generous equipment roster, top safety ratings and lengthy warranty, the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a strong competitor among affordable crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

If you spend time researching the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport you'll likely find that there's a lot to like about this small crossover SUV. Although the Santa Fe Sport is the smaller sibling of the seven-passenger Hyundai Santa Fe, it still has enough room to accommodate adult passengers in comfort, and its crash test scores are top-notch. Hyundai doesn't make it the cheap-o version either, as the Sport comes pretty well equipped and can even be optioned with features you'd normally expect on a luxury sedan.

Most of the Sport's drawbacks relate to its engines. The standard four-cylinder engine with all-wheel drive rates 21 mpg in combined driving, according to the EPA. These days, fuel economy in the high 20s is par for the course among competing models, whereas the Santa Fe Sport's numbers are more in line with those of larger crossovers. It's a surprising drawback in an otherwise very well-executed vehicle. And while the Sport offers a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine, in our testing it didn't accelerate as quickly as we'd expect.

Shoppers have no shortage of appealing choices in this class. The 2015 Ford Escape and 2015 Mazda CX-5 stand out for their responsive handling, upscale interiors and advanced technology options. Then there's the top-selling 2015 Honda CR-V, which boasts numerous improvements this year, and the well-rounded 2015 Toyota RAV4. Notably, all of these models give you better fuel economy. But the Santa Fe Sport has enough going for it otherwise to make it a very respectable pick.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport models

The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is available in two trim levels: base and 2.0T.

Standard features for the base model include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, a driver's blind-spot mirror, LED headlight accents, tinted rear windows, heated side mirrors, cruise control, a trip computer, air-conditioning a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio input.

Optional is the Popular Equipment package, which adds automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack side rails, a windshield wiper de-icer, heated front seats, a 4.3-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system and an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar support).

The Premium package requires the Popular Equipment package and includes keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a four-way power front passenger seat, sliding 60/40-split rear seats (with remote folding latches in the cargo area), dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded gauges, a color trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, manual rear window sunshades and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and lane-change assist.

The Technology package requires the Premium package and adds rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, metal door sill plates, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Dimension audio system.

The 2.0T trim level comes with most of the contents of the Popular Equipment and Premium Equipment packages, along with a more powerful turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels and the hands-free power liftgate. Optional on 2.0T models is the Ultimate package, which includes most of the contents of the Technology package and adds 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights and a 12-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport adds a few standard features, including daytime running lights, a two-tone grille and a driver's blind spot mirror. A hands-free power liftgate is now available as an option. Finally, the steering system has been revised for a more precise feel.

Performance & mpg

Powering the base 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 190 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The only available transmission is a six-speed automatic.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the 2.4 is 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway) with front-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (19 city/25 highway) with all-wheel drive. These are below-average results for the small crossover SUV segment.

The Santa Fe Sport 2.0T upgrades to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 264 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy drops only slightly to 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) with front-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) with all-wheel drive. Note that the front-wheel-drive 2.0T Ultimate gets a 26 mpg highway rating with its unique 19-inch wheels, though the all-wheel-drive 2.0T Ultimate is unaffected.

In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Santa Fe Sport 2.0T accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is slower than average for a small crossover with an upgraded engine.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints, a hill-holder feature and hill-descent control.

A rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert are optional on the base model and standard on the 2.0T. The blind-spot monitor includes a supplemental system called lane-change assist, which measures the closing speed of the car in the adjacent lane and warns you if it's too high.

Also optional on the base trim and standard on the 2.0T is Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and electronic parameters for parents with teenage drivers (including speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits).

In government crash testing, the Santa Fe Sport earned a perfect five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Santa Fe Sport its top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Santa Fe Sport's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is slightly longer than average.

Driving

All across the driving spectrum, the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has the potential to impress. Used as a leisurely commuter and kid shuttle, it offers a compliant ride and a quiet cabin, even at highway speeds. On winding roads, the Santa Fe Sport feels fairly confident for this class of vehicle, aided by retuned steering for 2015. Rearward visibility, however, is poor due to the thick rear roof pillars and small rear side windows. As such, the available rearview camera is a must-have.

Despite the 2.0T's unimpressive 8.1-second sprint to 60 mph, it's a gratifying engine in the real world, with a smooth yet assertive power delivery that's reminiscent of a V6. Gearchanges from the automatic transmission can be a bit tardy, but the shifts are so smooth that most drivers likely won't mind. The base 2.4-liter four is a respectable engine in its own right, providing comparable performance to the CR-V and RAV4. Given the 2.4's insignificant fuel economy advantage over the 2.0T, however, we recommend upgrading if your budget permits.

Interior

The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has one of the nicer cabins you'll find in an affordable crossover. Highlights include above-average materials quality, a sleek dashboard and an overall sense of spaciousness. Switchgear is well-organized and legible, while the touchscreen menus and functions are as intuitive as it gets. The front seats are pretty comfortable for longer drives, with enough space to accommodate drivers of all sizes. Second-row passengers will also find the quarters to their liking, aided by reclining seatbacks and plenty of head- and legroom.

Many crossover shoppers pay close attention to cargo capacity, and the Santa Fe Sport boasts a healthy 35.4 cubic feet of it behind the rear seats. Those seatbacks fold flat to open up 71.5 cubes, which is right up there with class leaders like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(5%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolutely the BEST car I have ever owned!
Charlene Sands,09/22/2016
4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This vehicle has more bells and whistles than your average SUV. It is extremely comfortable and FUN to drive. I LOVE the way it handles, the comfortable seats, the sound system, the warning lights and sounds for blind spot detection has saved my butt more that once! The lumber support that I can position to the right place for my back, the heated and cooled seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, oh my gosh and sooooo much more! Buy this car! You won't be disappointed! And omg it gets excellent gas mileage! Truly best car I have ever owned! UPDATE: I’ve owned this car now for 2.5 years. Still tops my list! Never failed me! Tows like a champ, cargo space is more than it looks. Gosh I love this car!!! ❤️
The best crossover in ont class
Adrian,11/20/2015
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I looked at the Honda CRV, Toyota RAV, Nissan Rogue, Maza 's 3 & 5 and the large Santa fe. I you want a sharp looking crossover with a comfortable quiet ride and a very nice looking interior you want this car. There is no comparison to the crossovers mentioned above. I loved all the cameras on the CRV but the interior looked cheap and the seats are short and uncomfortable. The Rav's interior was a little nicer but the ride was very loud. I purchased the Sport turbo unlimited and absolutely love it. It has the ride and comfort of a 40k + crossover. My sticker price was 37K but prchased for 31k. The only thing it lacks is a front warning system. The hood curves down and it's hard to judge how close you are. I'm getting 32 mpg on the highway without the eco feature.
Ultimate affordable vehicle
Ed Sears,10/22/2016
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is the Ultimate edition and has more comfort, safety, and performance features than almost anything else on the road. Consider a few: backup camera with warning alarm if objects close, lane change/blind spot radar alert, heated and cooled front seats rear seats heated, lift gate automatically operates when approached, gauges include individual tire pressure indicators, voice activated navigation and blue tooth applications, very user friendly touch screen, peppy turbo and economy options, sport adjustable steering options, huge full car length sunroof, etc., etc. All add up to a safe, comfortable and enjoyable transportation unit both across town or across country
From Honda CR-V to Santa Fe Sport FWD no regrets
Mike,04/15/2018
4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I live in New England and had owned 2 Honda CR-V's, a 2000 & 2001 for many year (16 & 18 years) with no issues at all. Neither vehicle went into the shop to be repaired in all the years I had owned them. Of course, replaced the usaul: tires, brakes, exhaust, but that was it. Honda made a great vehicle. When it was time for a new vehicle, I test drove a few new and newer Honda CR-V's. They either had vibration problems or engine issues. To my dismay, Honda's are not what they use to be. Engine issues and the new CVT transmissions have some major and not so major vibration issues. Vibration just upon start up and others while driving. I was at a complete loss as to what to get since I did not want to risk buying a new or newer Honda CR-V. So, dove into researcing vehicles and test drove many, many Makes and models. Mazda, Nissan, Toyota, Gmc, and all the other makes. I wanted reliability (like my past experience with my Honda CR-V's), comfort, and safety. It took awhile to look into the Hyundia Santa Fe Sport as my mentality was they were not a quailty vehicle. When first introduced, they were cheaply priced and had problems. So, that was in the back of my mind. But, in researching them, I was pleasantly surprised what I read. Great reviews. I started asking people I knew who owned them and they really liked the Santa Fe Sport. They did not encounter any problems with this vehicle. So, off for a trest drive. I liked the look, comfort and the drive. I ended up buying a 2.4L, FWD with the Technology Package. Now, people asked me why not the AWD? Why not the Turbo model? My reply, in all the years owning the CR-V's, the rear differential (the rear tires engage, putting into AWD) only kicked in once. And that was when my front tires where slipping on ice going up a hill. It wouldn't make it up as nothing, not even AWD will get you anywhere on ice. If you get a good all season tire, a FWD, will get you through the New England winters with no problem. And, owning this FWD has attested to that. It plows through the snow with ease. Not to mention, I saved a few thousand. Turbo,they seem to have afew problems, so stayed away from that. The 2.4Lhas plenty of power to get out of it's own way.The only negative I had read about this vehicle was the "vauge steering". I have not encountered that with my vehicle. The steering is tigh and not vague at all. I am not sure why some report that, maybe it's the AWD models? What I reallly like about this vehicle is the voice recognition (you say a command such as " go home" and the nav system gets you home. Say, "call ___ " and the radio and fans automatically quiet so you can hear the call. The clarity is the best on this vehicle compaired to many others I had tried. Navigation has street names (a lot of makes do not). Living in an area where the temps get very cold in the dead of winter, I find the heated seats, heated steering wheel and heated side mirrors to such a delight. There is memory seating, a clear backup camera with alert, HD radio and speakers (sound is amazing), deicing wipers. Two other features I also find very beneficial are the automatic life gate and blind spot detection. Going to a vehicle with your hands full the automatic rear lift gate feature definitely has comes in handy. When approaching the rear, the vehicle senses you want to acces the back and starts beeping, if you pass by the back, it stops, but if you stay it will automatically open up on the last beep (4-5 beeps). I have tried the ones where you wave your foot under the back and it opens, but found it a bit hard to balance with arms full. This power life gate also has a great safety feature, it detects any interference and stops closing, just like a garage door does. The blind spot detection has saved me from a few accidents when another person had decided to move into the lane I am trying to get into or were in my blind spot. I have been very pleased with this vehicle. I have owned it for 3 years now and have had no problems mechanically or cosmetically. The paint is very good as well. I have read up and seen many other makes that I had considered peeling or chiping very easliy. I get better gas milage then they rated it at, they rate at 20/27. I get 23/30. Anyone considering this vehicle, I would highly recommend it.



Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
264 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
264 hp @ 6000 rpm


More about the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Santa Fe Sport is a five-passenger crossover that straddles the line between compact and midsize. As with most Hyundai models, the Santa Fe Sport is known for packing loads of standard features into a spacious, nicely styled interior for a reasonable price. Hyundai also boasts the best drivetrain warranty in the business. While the Santa Fe Sport might not be as truly sporty to drive as its name suggests, it's a fine alternative to rivals like the Ford Escape and Honda CR-V.

What Is It?
The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is the five-seat version of Hyundai's larger three-row crossover called the Santa Fe. Slightly smaller dimensions mean that the Santa Fe Sport competes mainly with other compact vehicles like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Even though it has a higher stance than a sedan, and is technically referred to as a sport-utility vehicle, the Santa Fe Sport isn't designed to tackle anything more serious than an average dirt road. Front-wheel drive comes standard, with all-wheel drive available optionally.

For 2015, Hyundai made a few small changes to the Santa Fe Sport that include refinements to its steering and suspension systems in an effort to enhance feel and increase lateral stiffness, respectively. New standard features include daytime running lights and an auto up/down front passenger power window. Also available for the first time on the Santa Fe Sport is Hyundai's hands-free automatic liftgate.

The Santa Fe Sport measures 184.6 inches overall and rides on a 106.3-inch wheelbase. While that makes it 8.5 inches shorter than the three-row Santa Fe, the Sport model is around 4-6 inches longer than the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4. In this case size really does matter, as the Santa Fe Sport's 143.4 cubic feet of interior volume is several cubic feet more than what its rivals offer.

Two engines are available in the Santa Fe Sport. The base version has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 190 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, while the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (tested here) is rated at 264 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and both are available with all-wheel drive.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T

What Body Styles and Trim Levels Does It Come in?
The base model with front-wheel drive and the 2.4-liter four-cylinder starts at $25,845, with the all-wheel-drive version beginning at $27,595. Standard items include alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with USB and aux-in ports.

Pricing for the 2.0T begins at $32,145. All-wheel drive tacks on another $1,750. Extra standard features here include the hands-free/auto-opening liftgate (the liftgate automatically opens if you stand behind the vehicle with the key fob in your pocket for about 3 seconds), a rearview camera, leather, power/heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear side-window sunshades, plus rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

Our front-wheel-drive 2.0T test vehicle was equipped with the Ultimate package ($4,350), which includes HID headlights, LED taillights, a navigation system with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors and a 12-speaker, 550-watt Infinity audio system. Carpeted floor mats tacked on a further $125 for an as-tested price of $36,600.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T

How Does It Drive?
The Santa Fe Sport has a very easy-going character. The gas pedal has a supple delivery, the steering is light and the brakes aren't the least bit touchy. While in general we enjoy the plentiful power of the 2.0T engine, it can feel hesitant when initially leaving a stoplight thanks to a bit of lag from the turbocharger. Once it gets going, though, it has great midrange punch that makes merging with fast-moving highway traffic easy.

At our test track the Santa Fe Sport hit 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is about midpack for small SUVs with upgraded engines. The six-speed automatic shifts smoothly but can actually be overly responsive at times, downshifting more than we'd like when adding just a bit of extra throttle at speeds around 45-60 mph. At the same time, it did a nice job holding 6th gear up a long, 70-mph grade.

While we weren't thrilled with the feel and feedback of the Santa Fe Sport's electric-assist steering in the past, the changes for 2015 are noticeable. The steering effort is driver-adjustable but we found Normal mode the most natural. It gives a light effort at low speeds for parking lot duty, yet firms up nicely at higher speeds or when you point it through a corner. Through those corners the Santa Fe Sport showed good poise and a responsive chassis.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T

While Hyundai improved the Santa Fe Sport's handling maneuvers, the ride quality is on the harsh side for the class. It's best described as unrefined, particularly any time you hit serious bumps, which in turn transmit those big hits directly to the cabin and its occupants. On most roads it won't beat you up, but the Honda CR-V is more comfortable in this respect.

Another sore point for the Santa Fe Sport is its poor rearward visibility, though this is a common issue in the segment. The body sweeps dramatically upward at the rear toward thick pillars, causing big blind spots. The rear window is thankfully wide, though not overly tall. Helping with these issues are the standard rearview camera and blind-spot detection. The view toward the front is considerably better, with slim windshield pillars and tall side windows.

On the plus side, this is a quiet vehicle. Yes, you can always hear the four-cylinder engine to some degree, but it's nice and smooth and even at full-throttle it doesn't get unruly in the least. The tires are near-silent and there's almost no wind noise to speak of.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T

What's the Interior Like?
The interior shows plenty of style, with interesting textures and shapes, in particular the angled center dash vents. But between the fake wood trim and two-tone dash, our test car had maybe too much "style" going on. Buttons and knobs are well labeled, fairly large and offer decent feel, if not quite as much heft-in-action as some rivals. The window switches have a cool design but edges can feel sharp on your fingers. The optional 8-inch center touchscreen (a 4.3-inch version comes standard) has large icons and is easy to use.

The front seats have a nice, wide perch that will suit adults of many shapes and sizes. The cushions are on the firm side and the standard leather covering on the 2.0T model isn't overly supple, but they're acceptable for reasonably long drives. There's power-adjustable lumbar support for the driver seat, too, if that's a must-have for you.

The rear seats envelop you more than the fronts, improving the comfort quotient. Also helping here is infinitely adjustable rear seatback rake. Those rear seats can also slide fore-aft in a 60/40 split.

Headroom isn't overly abundant front or rear, although it should be enough space for all but truly tall folks. Elbow room is decent, aided by a wide center armrest for the front-seat occupants. A slim center console means the driver's right knee isn't constantly rubbing up against it. Rear passengers will appreciate the ample foot space underneath the front seats.

If there's one drawback we noticed to the overall comfort level, it's the armrests. They could all use more padding, as it feels as if Hyundai simply put a swath of leather over the hard plastic.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T

How Does It Stack Up in Terms of Cargo and Storage Space?
When it comes to cargo, there are 35.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, which grows to 71.5 with the seatbacks dropped. Those numbers are slightly better than most rivals, save the Toyota RAV4, which nips it by a couple of cubic feet in both categories.

We like that the rear seatbacks can be dropped via levers in the cargo compartment. We don't like that the levers need a sturdy pull and, even then, the seats don't fully drop down on their own. You'll need to give them an extra shove to make them go down all the way.

Hyundai did a nice job when it comes to small-item storage. There are good-size door pockets, a large front bin (with USB/aux-in jacks and twin charger ports) and about the most perfectly sized two-tiered center armrest compartment ever designed.

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The base Santa Fe Sport gets a combined EPA rating of 23 mpg (20 city/27 highway). That puts it 6 mpg down in combined mileage versus the Honda CR-V, and around 3 mpg worse than several of its other rivals. The all-wheel-drive model gets a slightly lower fuel economy rating at 21 mpg combined (19 city/25 highway).

The front-drive Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate that we tested is rated to deliver 22 mpg in combined driving (19 city/26 highway). We averaged 22.9 mpg on our highway-heavy evaluation loop and 21.8 mpg overall during its entire stay with us. So although the rated numbers aren't great, they are easily achievable.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The Santa Fe Sport offers fashionable styling inside and out, a roomy interior, perfect crash test scores and a powerful turbocharged engine option. And then there's that great warranty.

2015 Ford Escape: A bit smaller than the Hyundai, so overall interior volume and cargo room suffer, as does small-item storage. But the Ford hits back with a fun-to-drive demeanor and a high-quality cabin along with three engines to choose from, including two that are turbocharged.

2015 Honda CR-V: The class of this class, with fantastic fuel mileage, a well-engineered cabin (including nifty, self-folding rear seats) and a comfy ride. Beyond some awkward touchscreen controls, the Honda does nearly everything well, and pricing starts about $1,500 below that of the Hyundai. As with the Toyota RAV4, though, there is no engine upgrade available.

2015 Subaru Outback: More station wagon than SUV, the Outback is an alternative choice. The interior volume and standard cargo capacity are more or less the same as in the Santa Fe Sport, and it has slightly better max cargo capacity with the rear seats folded. The extra 1.4 inches of ground clearance over the Santa Fe Sport speaks to the Subaru's capabilities off-road. Base pricing is nearly identical, but the Outback's six-cylinder is $1,700 more expensive than the Hyundai's turbo-4.

2015 Toyota RAV4: Closest in size to the Santa Fe Sport, the Toyota delivers commendable passenger room at a slightly less expensive base price. The ride is smoother than the Hyundai, but its four-cylinder engine only makes 176 hp and Toyota doesn't offer a turbo upgrade like the Santa Fe Sport.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
With the turbocharged engine and improved chassis dynamics for 2015, the Santa Fe Sport provides a fun-to-drive character along with classy styling on the outside, a practical design on the inside and plenty of passenger and cargo room.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If you're concerned about fuel economy, the Santa Fe Sport, with either of its engines, is not the most economical choice. Its ride is also a bit unrefined versus most rivals, and the front seats aren't quite cushy or supportive enough for all-day road trips.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe Sport SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base is priced between $11,557 and$17,183 with odometer readings between 34851 and114567 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T is priced between $15,989 and$17,255 with odometer readings between 44916 and46428 miles.

Which used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2015 Santa Fe Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,557 and mileage as low as 34851 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

Can't find a used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,304.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,092.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,687.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.




