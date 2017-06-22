Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Pros & Cons
- Generous rear-passenger and cargo space
- Can equip it with a lot of convenience features
- Firm yet comfortable seats
- Below-average fuel economy for a small crossover SUV
- Ride quality can be uncomfortably stiff on rough pavement
- Thick roof pillars hamper rearward visibility
- Sound-system quality is subpar
Which Santa Fe Sport does Edmunds recommend?
If it were our money, we'd go with the base Sport model. Its non-turbocharged four-cylinder isn't as peppy as the 2.0T's turbocharged unit, but it's also far less expensive. We think this year's Value package is a good deal since it bundles plenty of desirable features (such as heated front seats, a touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality) and doesn't add too much to the sticker price. That said, if you're also thinking of adding the Premium Equipment package, you might as well step up to the 2.0T; it includes that package, and the fuel economy drop is meager.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
From its name, you might surmise that the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport bears the mantle of performance in the compact crossover class. But the truth is that Hyundai uses the Sport moniker to differentiate this two-row small crossover from its big brother, the three-row Santa Fe. A budget-friendly Porsche Macan it's not. But as an easy-to-drive urban runabout, the Santa Fe Sport should satisfy.
In its lower trim levels, the Sport's base price is not too far removed from the pricing of popular small crossovers from Honda and Toyota. And yet it's a little bigger than those models. Four adults will find the interior genuinely spacious and well appointed, and a third adult in the rear is within the realm of possibility. You can also get a lot of features on the Santa Fe Sport, equipping it to luxurylike levels if you choose.
On the downside, the front seats aren't comfortable enough for everyday driving, the ride is pretty firm, and neither of the two available engines is particularly powerful nor fuel-efficient. Hyundai also limits the availability of some of the vehicle's driver safety aids to the most expensive trim level. Overall, we view the 2018 Santa Fe Sport as a decent choice for a small crossover but think you could very well be happier with one of its more accomplished rivals.
Hyundai Santa Fe Sport models
he 2018 Santa Fe Sport compact crossover is Hyundai's entry in one of the most hotly contested segments in the U.S. (The similarly named Santa Fe has three rows and is reviewed separately.) Its reasonably priced base Sport model is powered by a four-cylinder engine and includes a modest number of standard features; several option packages are available to raise the luxury factor. The 2.0T and 2.0T Ultimate are pricey upgrades, but the turbocharged engine underhood is considerably more powerful. Some of the base model's packages are standard on the 2.0T models, narrowing the price gap.
The Santa Fe Sport is sold in three trims. The base Sport is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque), while the 2.0T and 2.0T Ultimate are driven by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (240 hp, 260 lb-ft). A six-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board, and any model can be specified with front- or all-wheel drive.
Notable standard features for the base trim include 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, a rearview camera, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a 5-inch display screen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
The new Value package bundles LED daytime running lights, foglights, heated mirrors, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat with lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, a 7-inch display screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, Hyundai Blue Link services and satellite radio.
Selecting the Premium Equipment package adds those features, along with a hands-free power liftgate, a color driver information screen, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power front passenger seat, slide and recline functionality for the rear seats, rear side window sunshades, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Tech package includes the contents of the Premium Equipment package along with a panoramic sunroof, a top-down parking camera system, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation and a 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system.
Step up to the 2.0T and you get a more powerful turbocharged engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips and the contents of the Premium Equipment package.
There's one more package available if you want to go whole hog: the 2.0T Ultimate's Tech package. It adds adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.
Finally, the top-of-the-line 2.0T Ultimate adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights and the contents of the Tech package.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|4.0
|Technology
|3.0
Driving3.0
Acceleration3.5
Braking3.0
Steering2.0
Handling3.0
Drivability3.0
Comfort3.5
Seat comfort4.0
Ride comfort3.5
Noise & vibration3.5
Climate control3.0
Interior3.0
Ease of use3.0
Getting in/getting out3.0
Driving position2.5
Roominess5.0
Visibility2.5
Quality2.5
Utility4.0
Small-item storage4.0
Cargo space3.5
Child safety seat accommodation3.0
Technology3.0
Smartphone integration4.0
Driver aids3.5
Voice control
Most helpful consumer reviews
After 3 months of research, test driving 12 different compact or mid-size SUVs, and considerations of value, pricing, safety, features, comfort, driving ride, and technology onboard...I purchased a 2018 Pearl White Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T (2-liter 240 hp Turbo) Ultimate SUV with a gray leather interior. In 2017, our daughter purchased a Black Santa Fe Sport with Beige interior that is essentially the same as mine in terms of features/options - with the exception of her's having the base 2.4L (185hp) engine. Following my reading of more than 15 trade magazine reviews, as well as personal experiences with this vehicle - we all agreed on the following: Terrific value for the money; Solid construction; Feature-rich; Tech-rich; The 2.0L Turbo engine is worth the moderate extra cost; The interior is well done, roomy, and comfortable; Dollar-for-dollar - the best bang for the buck in its mid-size SUV class. Candidly...when doing all of the pre-purchase homework...I took the approach of "consider all the other similar vehicles that are better", and determine which of those would be 1 of my 2 finalist considerations. After all the research and numerous test drives of other players, the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate won the contest hands down. I must mention that I did miss my trade-in of a Mercedes E320, but the joyful ride of the Santa Fe Sport is might close of a pleasant driving experience. Mike drop.
Unfortunately our 2014 Santa Dr Turbo was totalled in a serious accident. Triple rollover...walked away with non-life-threatening injuries. Every panel on the vehicle was crushed or damaged. Firmly believe the safety and quality of the Santa Dr saved our lives
Bought this vehicle to replace my wife's 2010 Santa Fe. Have driven it for two weeks now. We upgraded to the AWD and Sport 2.0T Ultimate turbo engine with the tech package. I am truly surprised at what a pleasure it is to drive this handsome car. When traveling the highway, all I need to do is basically make sure I have the radio on the correct XM station and that the temperature in the car is set for my likes. Other than that, let the tech package take over. What I mean is that with the Smart Cruise Control package, the car keeps me about five car lengths behind the car in front of me. If I'm traveling a four lane highway, and the car in front of me is going slower than the speed I've set, all I need to do is pull out to pass. And, when I do pull out to pass, the blind spot warning will let me know if there is another car present and whether it's safe to do so or not. Also the lane departure warning let's me know if I'm straying from my own lane. Oh, and if that slower person in front of me slows down while I'm in Smart Cruise Control, my car automatically slows down. I tested it once and upon coming to a red light, I let the the Smart Cruise Control take my car to a FULL STOP based on what the car in front of me did. I frequently travel a dark, hilly, and winding road. No problem with the tech package as this car has Dynamic Bending Light, Auto Leveling Headlights and High Beam Assist. All of which means as I take those turns, the headlights shine the corners. If I'm going uphill, the lights shine up the hill and I no longer need to worry about the high beam as the car automatically turns it on or off as needed. The car also comes equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian warning. I haven't used either of those features and hope to never use them! Our car is Mineral Gray with black interior. I find accelerating a breeze as the car shifts smoothly through the gears to settle where it needs to be. The back seats come with heated seats. A large moon roof is impressive. I am totally in love with this car. One knock is that I find it difficult to find a place to rest my left elbow while driving. The normal place where I would rest it is where the window and door meet. This location seems a little too high for my comfort. Oh, the car comes with a three year subscription to My Hyundai which allows remote lock/unlock and starting. I can also tell the car how long to run and set it to whatever temp I want. A great plus for cold New England winters and (somewhat) hot summer days. Oh, those are all done FROM MY CELL PHONE!!! I am not very impressed with Android Auto, but that could be because I haven't played too much with it to this point. The noise inside this car is a great reduction from our 2010 Santa Fe. I would definitely recommend this car if you're in the market.
Owned a 2014 Santa Dr Sport Turbo. On Nov 4 2017 we were broadsided, rolled 3 1/2 x, and 125 ft. I'm alive to write this review because the safety, quality and care built into the Santa Dr absolutely save our lives. On Dec 4 2017, went and bought a 2018 Santa Dr Sport 2.0 Turbo Ultimate; same identical vehicle down to the colors.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0T 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Santa Fe Sport models:
- Blind Spot Detection System
- Illuminates a light on the side mirrors when a vehicle enters the Santa Fe Sport's blind spot. Can also identify approaching cars.
- Multi-view Camera System
- Provides a 360-degree, bird's-eye view of the Santa Fe Sport to aid in parking maneuvers.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the Santa Fe Sport and the car in front while using cruise control.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
How much should I pay for a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?
The least-expensive 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,950.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,950
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,500
- 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $31,350
- 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,200
- 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,650
- 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,900
What are the different models of Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?
More about the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Lightly refreshed just last year, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is one of many choices available for consumers shopping for a small crossover SUV. The attractively styled five-passenger Sport offers a wide range of comfort, convenience and safety features. And like its larger three-row sibling, the Santa Fe, it comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
The Santa Fe Sport is sold in three trims. Power for the base model comes from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. It's decently equipped right out of the box, with standard features that include automatic headlights, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, a 5-inch display screen, a six-speaker sound system and a USB port. A few option packages are available to up the Sport's feature content. Highlights include leather upholstery, power front seats, a bigger 7-inch display and smartphone integration.
Step up to the 2.0T and 2.0T Ultimate trims and you'll get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 240 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The price is significantly higher when you jump to these models, but keep in mind that the 2.0T comes with several of the base model's option packages as standard. In addition, the Ultimate's list of goodies includes ventilated front seats, heated rears and a panoramic sunroof.
Unlike Hyundais of the not-too-distant past, the Santa Fe Sport is actually more expensive than many of its chief rivals. Then again, the way features are bundled, it's actually fairly easy to find the model with the exact options you want. Many competitors tie desirable features with higher trim levels or upgraded engines, but you can get a premium-spec Santa Fe Sport with the standard motor if you desire. All-wheel drive is also available on every trim; some competitors force you into a more expensive trim if you want an AWD powertrain.
On the road, Hyundai's compact crossover is enjoyable to drive, though its suspension is tuned a bit more firmly than the norm, and that results in an above-average amount of jostling over rough pavement or washboard dirt roads. The Santa Fe Sport's interior is surprisingly roomy, though. Fit and finish is excellent, and high-quality materials, combined with comfortable front seats and an extra-roomy second row, add to the impression of a more expensive vehicle. If the Santa Fe Sport sounds like it could be the perfect addition to your driveway, be sure to use Edmunds' extensive research and inventory tools to find the right model for you.
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Overview
The Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe Sport SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Santa Fe Sport 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Santa Fe Sport.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Santa Fe Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
