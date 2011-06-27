Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,340
|$21,622
|$24,503
|Clean
|$18,994
|$21,242
|$24,051
|Average
|$18,303
|$20,483
|$23,149
|Rough
|$17,611
|$19,724
|$22,246
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,428
|$19,101
|$21,229
|Clean
|$17,116
|$18,766
|$20,838
|Average
|$16,493
|$18,095
|$20,055
|Rough
|$15,870
|$17,425
|$19,273