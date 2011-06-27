Estimated values
1996 Acura TL 2.5 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$921
|$1,604
|$1,974
|Clean
|$811
|$1,415
|$1,743
|Average
|$590
|$1,039
|$1,281
|Rough
|$369
|$662
|$819
Estimated values
1996 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,164
|$1,909
|$2,315
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,684
|$2,044
|Average
|$745
|$1,236
|$1,502
|Rough
|$466
|$788
|$960
Estimated values
1996 Acura TL 3.2 Premium 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,320
|$2,852
|Clean
|$1,181
|$2,048
|$2,518
|Average
|$859
|$1,503
|$1,851
|Rough
|$537
|$958
|$1,183
Estimated values
1996 Acura TL 2.5 Premium 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,648
|$2,031
|Clean
|$830
|$1,455
|$1,793
|Average
|$604
|$1,068
|$1,318
|Rough
|$377
|$681
|$842