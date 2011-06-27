  1. Home
2019 Buick LaCrosse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,170$29,865$30,825
Clean$28,688$29,380$30,299
Average$27,724$28,408$29,246
Rough$26,759$27,436$28,193
2019 Buick LaCrosse Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,164$23,187$24,524
Clean$21,798$22,810$24,105
Average$21,065$22,055$23,267
Rough$20,332$21,301$22,430
2019 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,427$28,174$29,191
Clean$26,974$27,716$28,693
Average$26,067$26,799$27,696
Rough$25,160$25,882$26,698
2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,142$23,996$25,131
Clean$22,759$23,606$24,701
Average$21,994$22,825$23,843
Rough$21,229$22,044$22,984
2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,907$26,680$27,722
Clean$25,478$26,246$27,249
Average$24,622$25,378$26,302
Rough$23,765$24,510$25,355
2019 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,973$25,819$26,949
Clean$24,560$25,399$26,488
Average$23,735$24,559$25,568
Rough$22,909$23,719$24,647
2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,482$27,702$29,296
Clean$26,044$27,251$28,796
Average$25,169$26,350$27,795
Rough$24,293$25,448$26,794
2019 Buick LaCrosse 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,293$21,230$22,456
Clean$19,957$20,885$22,072
Average$19,287$20,194$21,305
Rough$18,616$19,503$20,538
2019 Buick LaCrosse Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,507$29,054$29,831
Clean$28,035$28,582$29,322
Average$27,093$27,636$28,303
Rough$26,150$26,691$27,284
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Buick LaCrosse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,885 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick LaCrosse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,885 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Buick LaCrosse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,885 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Buick LaCrosse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Buick LaCrosse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Buick LaCrosse ranges from $18,616 to $22,456, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Buick LaCrosse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.