Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,170
|$29,865
|$30,825
|Clean
|$28,688
|$29,380
|$30,299
|Average
|$27,724
|$28,408
|$29,246
|Rough
|$26,759
|$27,436
|$28,193
Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,164
|$23,187
|$24,524
|Clean
|$21,798
|$22,810
|$24,105
|Average
|$21,065
|$22,055
|$23,267
|Rough
|$20,332
|$21,301
|$22,430
Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,427
|$28,174
|$29,191
|Clean
|$26,974
|$27,716
|$28,693
|Average
|$26,067
|$26,799
|$27,696
|Rough
|$25,160
|$25,882
|$26,698
Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,142
|$23,996
|$25,131
|Clean
|$22,759
|$23,606
|$24,701
|Average
|$21,994
|$22,825
|$23,843
|Rough
|$21,229
|$22,044
|$22,984
Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,907
|$26,680
|$27,722
|Clean
|$25,478
|$26,246
|$27,249
|Average
|$24,622
|$25,378
|$26,302
|Rough
|$23,765
|$24,510
|$25,355
Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,973
|$25,819
|$26,949
|Clean
|$24,560
|$25,399
|$26,488
|Average
|$23,735
|$24,559
|$25,568
|Rough
|$22,909
|$23,719
|$24,647
Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,482
|$27,702
|$29,296
|Clean
|$26,044
|$27,251
|$28,796
|Average
|$25,169
|$26,350
|$27,795
|Rough
|$24,293
|$25,448
|$26,794
Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,293
|$21,230
|$22,456
|Clean
|$19,957
|$20,885
|$22,072
|Average
|$19,287
|$20,194
|$21,305
|Rough
|$18,616
|$19,503
|$20,538
Estimated values
2019 Buick LaCrosse Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,507
|$29,054
|$29,831
|Clean
|$28,035
|$28,582
|$29,322
|Average
|$27,093
|$27,636
|$28,303
|Rough
|$26,150
|$26,691
|$27,284