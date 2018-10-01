5 star reviews: 33 %

4 star reviews: 67 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 6 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Don't overlook the Ioniq! Completely underrated..

Funktional , 06/02/2019

4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

My short list for vehicles included the Volt, the Prius Prime and the Clarity PHEV. I wasn't even considering the Ioniq only because it doesn't seem to get the same press that the others do. The Volt was out as soon as I drove it, it felt cheap, didn't have seating for 5 and when I calculated my commuting costs, the fact that it advertised over 50 miles of EV driving didn't make up for its dismal hybrid fuel economy. The Clarity was the overall nicest of the bunch but also by far the most expensive so it came down to the Prius Prime for me. I hate the looks of the Prime, it's pretty ugly outside, the interior is weird and not very attractive to me and it only seats 4. I didn't even know Hyundai made a PHEV until the Toyota salesman mentioned it to me while giving me the usual marketing competitive stats. I decided to go drive one and from the start I was super impressed. I liked the fact that it was a more traditional looking car, the interior was very comfortable and again, not as weird/quirky as the Toyota. The Ioniq rides like a dream, I drive 100 miles round trip every day so a comfortable ride is very important to me. In comparison, the Prius Prime rode and felt more like a basic economy car. After the test drive I was completely sold on the Ioniq. After the federal rebate the Ioniq PHEV will come to about $20,000 which is an absolute bargain. Now for ownership. So far I've put 1,000 miles on my Ioniq PHEV. I sold a highly modified 2016 Subaru WRX with almost 400 wheel horsepower after deciding to get something more grown up and sensible. I will say that I have wayyyyy more fun driving the Ioniq than I ever did the WRX. No, it doesn't have the power or handling of my WRX but it does handle a lot better than it should and when you need it, that 195 foot pounds of torque goes a long way when merging into traffic. What's even more fun is seeing what kind of fuel economy I can squeeze out of it. Until I was able to install a charging point at my house I drove purely in Hybrid mode and no matter how I drove I couldn't get anything less than 50mpg (Keeping up with 75mph traffic on the Turnpike). Using a level 2 EVSE I can fully charge the battery in just over 2 hours and despite being rated for 29 miles of EV driving I am actually getting closer to 40 miles of EV range which is fantastic. Add in the excellent Hyundai warranty to include the lifetime warranty on the battery and it's a no brainer. If you're considering a Prius Prime or even just a regular Prius I urge you to go test drive an Ioniq.

4 out of 5 stars, MORE LIKE 27 MILES ON BATTERY

J MIMS , 05/23/2019

4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

No complaints! But the battery consistently goes just 27 miles until it says depleted. Funny thing is when you go to charge it always shows about 15% instead of zero like the dash says. Must be a reserve that cant be tapped into.It does really well if you plug it up every night.

4 out of 5 stars, It is a great Plug-in car

Kevin T. , 01/17/2019

4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

I purchased 2019 Ioniq Plug-In. At full charge, it starts with 29 mi in EV electric mode, then it automatically shifts to hybrid mode ( about 52 mph). I rarely used hybrid mode since I use 25 miles for my typical daily commute. A full charge at 110V for 29 miles takes about 7 hrs. For EVcharger 240 V (level 2), it takes 2.5 hrs - 3 hrs for a full charge 29 miles. I like the car very much. It would be better if Hyundai increases from 29 miles to 49 miles in EV mode.

5 out of 5 stars, Favorite Car Ever so Far - I Want 2 of them

Rob Bozwell , 11/28/2019

4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

1) It is a great car for the money. 2) I went 1200 miles on my first tank of gas. I had no idea how nice it is to not look for a gas station. 3) Visibility, It is a great car for short people to drive. 4) It is much better looking than a Prius, it is a good looking car. 5) If feels so smooth on city and suburb roads. 6) The car is bigger than it looks. I fit a long pool pole in it with no trouble. 7) Great if you office at home but make lots of short 3-10 mile trips to drop kids at school etc. I get home plug it in and go out again a few hours later and use little gas. 8) I never worry about running out of gas. 9) 2 motors in sport mode makes it feel superchraged between 20 and 60 miles per hour. `10) The tires are self healing or runflat at least, so never worry about needing a spare tire 11) Ioniq PHEV is nice in so many ways. It is a poor man's dual-engine car. I find it different but fun to drive. I love it for my wife and daughers too.

