2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
What’s new
- Refreshed styling inside and out
- More standard safety features and available driver aids
- Improved features, more of them standard
- Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy and decent all-electric range
- Long warranty coverage
- Plenty of features for the money
- Feels a bit slow unless going full throttle
- Road noise can be annoying
- Stiff, somewhat uncomfortable ride
- Transmission's shifting isn't always smooth
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Review
As its name suggests, the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is a plug-in variant of the standard Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. It comes with a bigger battery pack that you can plug into a charging station or wall outlet to recharge. Doing so provides an EPA-estimated 29 miles of electric range. After that the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid switches over to being a regular gasoline hybrid and gets an impressive 52 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
The more frequently you can recharge the less dependent on gas you'll be. In that sense, the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid provides a nice stepping stone between the gas-only Ioniq Hybrid and the electric-only Ioniq Electric.
The Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is a small hatchback that is primarily concerned with delivering high fuel economy. Like its primary competitor, the Toyota Prius Prime plug-in, the Ioniq isn't very exciting to drive. It is, however, adequately comfortable, and it offers more cargo space than other plug-ins. We also think the Ioniq makes a strong value statement because of its compelling price and more standard and optional features than its direct rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Rating for the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
Due to significant updates for 2020, we're revising our rating for the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid. In the meantime, check out our full rating of last year's Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid for a comprehensive evaluation. Certain scores may change for 2020, but our vehicle testing team's overall assessment from last year still applies.
Which Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is a five-passenger, four-door compact hatchback. It shares its basic hybrid powertrain and six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with the regular Ioniq Hybrid, but the Plug-In Hybrid comes with a larger 8.9-kWh battery, which allows it to drive an EPA-estimated 29 miles in electric mode. The Ioniq Plug-In uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a total of 156 horsepower. Three trim levels are available: SE, SEL and Limited.
SE
Standard features on the base SE model include:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Heated mirrors
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Height-adjustable and heated front seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
The Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE also includes several advanced driving aids, such as:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid and the car in front)
SEL
Stepping up to the SEL adds:
- LED headlights
- Chrome exterior and cabin trim
- Digital instrument panel
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Wireless charging pad
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
Limited
The top-trim Limited includes everything above, plus:
- Sunroof
- Power-folding mirrors
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Rear air vents
- Leather upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Navigation
- Eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Cargo cover
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
- A more capable version of the lane keeping system
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$26,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|SEL 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$29,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Limited 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$32,950
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid or lessen an impact if the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision.
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Helps prevent side collisions by providing visual and audible alerts when a vehicle is in the Ioniq's blind spot.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Pairs with the cruise control system and maintains a driver-set distance between the Ioniq and the car in front.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
As its name suggests, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is similar to the Plug-In, with one crucial difference: The Ioniq Hybrid does not have a plug-in component. That means it solely runs on gasoline. The Ioniq Hybrid is less expensive than the Plug-In Hybrid, and it gets slightly higher fuel economy (up to 58 mpg combined). But if you can recharge a lot at home, the Plug-In makes a lot of sense.
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid vs. Hyundai Ioniq Electric
The Hyundai Ioniq Electric goes all-in on electrification. It is solely driven by an electric motor powered by a 38.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It is far more expensive than an Ioniq Hybrid or Plug-In Hybrid, but federal and state tax incentives help balance out the price hike. We think the Ioniq Electric is the best of the bunch, primarily because it doesn't use the clunky automatic transmission present in other Hyundai Ioniq models.
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius Prime
The Toyota Prius Prime is essentially a plug-in version of the ultra-popular Toyota Prius. It offers slightly less EV range than the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid, though the Prius' EPA-estimated fuel economy in gas-only operation is marginally higher. The two vehicles offer similar strengths and weaknesses, though the Hyundai Ioniq has more cargo space and a more intuitive infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid:
- Refreshed styling inside and out
- More standard safety features and available driver aids
- Improved features, more of them standard
- Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,500.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $26,500
- SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $29,500
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $32,950
What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid?
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Hatchback. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid.
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,680. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,080 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,080 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,600.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 10% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,745. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,484 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,484 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,261.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 33 new 2020 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,480 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,063 on a used or CPO 2020 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,935.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,736.
