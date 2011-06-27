Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Genesis Coupe
3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,674*
Total Cash Price
$16,586
3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,507*
Total Cash Price
$16,918
3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,093*
Total Cash Price
$22,723
3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,760*
Total Cash Price
$23,386
3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,510*
Total Cash Price
$22,889
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$2,237
|$741
|$392
|$2,165
|$3,075
|$8,610
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$910
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,074
|Financing
|$892
|$717
|$531
|$333
|$120
|$2,593
|Depreciation
|$4,179
|$1,766
|$1,554
|$1,378
|$1,236
|$10,113
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,750
|$6,959
|$6,391
|$7,998
|$8,576
|$41,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,605
|Maintenance
|$2,282
|$756
|$400
|$2,208
|$3,137
|$8,782
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$928
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,095
|Financing
|$910
|$731
|$542
|$340
|$122
|$2,645
|Depreciation
|$4,263
|$1,801
|$1,585
|$1,406
|$1,261
|$10,315
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,985
|$7,098
|$6,519
|$8,158
|$8,748
|$42,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$7,528
|Maintenance
|$3,065
|$1,015
|$537
|$2,966
|$4,213
|$11,796
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,222
|$982
|$727
|$456
|$164
|$3,552
|Depreciation
|$5,725
|$2,419
|$2,129
|$1,888
|$1,693
|$13,855
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,098
|$9,534
|$8,756
|$10,957
|$11,749
|$57,093
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,548
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$7,748
|Maintenance
|$3,154
|$1,045
|$553
|$3,053
|$4,336
|$12,140
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,011
|$749
|$470
|$169
|$3,656
|Depreciation
|$5,892
|$2,490
|$2,191
|$1,943
|$1,743
|$14,259
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,568
|$9,812
|$9,011
|$11,277
|$12,092
|$58,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$7,583
|Maintenance
|$3,087
|$1,023
|$541
|$2,988
|$4,244
|$11,882
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,231
|$989
|$733
|$460
|$166
|$3,578
|Depreciation
|$5,767
|$2,437
|$2,145
|$1,902
|$1,706
|$13,956
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,215
|$9,603
|$8,820
|$11,037
|$11,835
|$57,510
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Learn about the 2015 Genesis Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe in Virginia is:not available
