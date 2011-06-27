Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

2015 Hyundai Elantra SE jmarie3 , 08/19/2014 53 of 54 people found this review helpful I love this car! I was going to get the 2014,but these just came out so I decided to go with the 2015 Elantra SE. I just came out of the 2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS, which I loved as well. So sticking with an Elantra was no question for me. There is no difference really with the 2014 and 2015. But, the car I bought had a package with bluetooth, touch screen, rear view camera, and 16 in alloy wheels, which is all fantastic to have. The car was around 20k. If you are looking to get a newer Elantra, the 2014 is cheaper and pretty much the same except the extra package options of course. The car has very good get-up-and-go, awesome updated features, large back seat room and roomy trunk. Report Abuse

Solid Purchase - Limited Tj , 08/06/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I purchased in May of 2015 and have since taken it to 2 road trips and accumulated 6k miles on it. I can honestly say its a solid purchase. Comfortable, full of features, handles well (not sporty) looks amazing. Its fuel economy is "OK", only because it was rated at 27-37 city/hwy mpg, but I calculated 24-26 overall in mostly city/some highway driving but factored in is the traffic of Las Vegas. I love the drive selectable steering, the transmission is okay, you can on some occasions feel the transmission shift harshly, but rarely. My passengers and I both agree that the back seats are not comfortable on long road trips, they're leather so I'm not sure this could be said about cloth seats. Our butts and backs were very sore at the 2 hour mark, stretching at each rest stop was a must, but the two front seats were Okay for the road trip. ***update around 10k miles the car had made a short whining noise which disappeared instantly, but then the a/c started getting hot. I called Hyundai roadside and they towed to the dealership because at that point I wasn't sure if it was going to make the 20 mile trek. The a/c compressor had given out at 10,000 miles is what they told me. This was covered under warranty and cost me nothing. This was just one of those 0.001% of products might fail situations is what I'm what I'm guessing as they never really gave me an explanation why it had given out. Now at 17500 miles, car is still going strong, more road trips around Cali were done and this car still proves to be good all around. Fuel economy on the highway (75-80mph) was 32 mpg at each gas station. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I Love My Hyundai Elantra Sport GSuzu , 10/13/2015 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful ! am thankful each and every day I get behind the wheel of my 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport. Everything from my original review still applies. I read in all of the auto reviews that my Elantra is not fun to drive. Really? I feel like a kid again each time I buckle up and go for a spin. My car has always gotten me words of approval, especially from the younger guys. The headlights are especially noteworthy as illuminating the road without interfering with others coming at me head on. I still say the the head-on look of my Elantra is the most striking of any vehicle, not just other Elantra vintages. My car has "bells and whistles" that I haven't even begun to use, simply because I haven't had the need. As for my dealer, Tony Hyundai, they have been super great. I'm treated like family whenever I bring my car in for servicing. Oil changes, an adjustment to my moon-roof (not really used thus far) and a safety check is all I've had to bring my car in for. They too have kept me appraised of changes/updates on a regular basis. My car is FUN TO DRIVE. Let me say that again, my car is FUN TO DRIVE. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

just purchased mrsbarr0802 , 12/15/2014 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful My husband and I bought two new Hyundais this past Saturday we purchased a 2014 accent and a 2015 elantra se I am driving the elantra so far I love the way it handles the seats are comfortable, as far as head room it seems to be plenty. It is a great fit for three children in the back or will seat or two adults comfortably with plenty of leg room all the way around. The radio sounds great from the speakers there is plenty of storage also all the way around the overall style of the elantra is great inside and out. One thing I have noticed that I don't like is all the road noise inside the cabin at highway speeds almost as if I have the Windows down. We can also feel and hear every bump