Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,271$2,084$2,523
Clean$1,138$1,873$2,269
Average$874$1,450$1,762
Rough$610$1,028$1,254
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,192$1,995$2,428
Clean$1,068$1,793$2,184
Average$821$1,388$1,695
Rough$573$984$1,206
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,112$1,898$2,320
Clean$996$1,705$2,087
Average$765$1,321$1,620
Rough$534$936$1,153
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,249$2,023$2,440
Clean$1,120$1,818$2,195
Average$860$1,408$1,704
Rough$600$998$1,212
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,274$2,070$2,498
Clean$1,142$1,860$2,246
Average$877$1,440$1,744
Rough$612$1,021$1,241
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GT SULEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,328$2,163$2,614
Clean$1,190$1,944$2,351
Average$914$1,505$1,825
Rough$638$1,067$1,299
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,294$2,152$2,614
Clean$1,160$1,934$2,351
Average$891$1,498$1,825
Rough$622$1,061$1,299
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$2,172$2,614
Clean$1,210$1,952$2,351
Average$929$1,511$1,825
Rough$649$1,071$1,299
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,352$2,211$2,673
Clean$1,212$1,987$2,404
Average$931$1,539$1,866
Rough$650$1,090$1,328
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,249$2,023$2,440
Clean$1,120$1,818$2,195
Average$860$1,408$1,704
Rough$600$998$1,212
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,282$2,070$2,495
Clean$1,149$1,860$2,244
Average$882$1,440$1,742
Rough$616$1,021$1,240
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Elantra GT SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$2,172$2,614
Clean$1,210$1,952$2,351
Average$929$1,511$1,825
Rough$649$1,071$1,299
Sell my 2005 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,860 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,860 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,860 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $612 to $2,498, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.