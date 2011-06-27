2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

BEST AUTOMOBILE I'VE EVER OWNED... HANDS DOWN!!!!! Joseph H. , 01/16/2020 N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I prefer hatchbacks when everyone else is going to small, crossover SUV's. I like the feel of a sedan but enjoy having the storage capacity of a small SUV. I looked at other hatchbacks (Chevy Cruze, Honda Civic, Volkswagen Golf, Subaru Impreza, and the Mazda 3). The Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line with the tech package was the clear choice for me based on roominess/storage, power, and features (I REALLY wanted heated AND ventilated seats). The 1.6 liter turbo beats most of the other vehicles in horsepower and torque (the Volkswagen wins that) but NOTHING else compares in terms of safety features and options for comfort and convenience. It has a panoramic roof... in this class!!! They are also virtual unicorns as you will rarely see an N-Line model. The leather seats are well bolstered and very comfortable on long drives (I had to drive 900 miles round trip to get mine and I got a great deal). I would buy this vehicle again and again. My only complaint (and it's a minor, small one that doesn't warrant a star deduction) is that the glove box doesn't have a light or lock....poor me. I HIGHLY recommended this vehicle!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy So Far . . . Fred , 12/10/2019 N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've only had it a week, but it's a great car so far. Got the 6 speed manual. Averaging 28 MPGs in the first 500 miles. Car is much more fun to drive than my old SUV. Missing power seats and lumbar support, but is that really an issue once you find the right seat position? Sound system could be a little louder, but it might also be my old ears, too. Carplay is wonderful - I had no idea what I was missing. Auto Hold is another gem that comes in handy, especially when stopped on a hill in a manual. I wanted something practical to commute to work, while still smiling on occasion. The N-Line fits that bill quite nicely for me. Had a great experience at the dealer, too - zero pressure. Sad to hear some folks struggle at their Hyundai dealers; I had a very positive experience. I've already referred a few folks to that dealership.

Fun car Bob , 03/06/2020 N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my car for 3 months now and about 1300 miles and I LOVE this car. I went looking for a fun car with a 6sp manual and the Elantra gt n line was on my short list after driving it. Vary VW in its styling that is understated unlike Honda. I had no problems finding the perfect driving position. MPG had been good I'm averaging 30+. This is my weekend car my dally is a full-size Chevy truck. So for me it's better then double what I'm getting everyday. My dealership experience was also one of the best I have ever had. My sails guy knew exactly what I was looking for and why. He let me drive several manual cars even pulled one out of the show room for me. Even let me have a go in a Voloster N. He told me to take as long as I needed to drive them. My only complaint about the car is I feel like it's a missed opportunity for Hyundai to attract people that enjoy driving to the brand. No one knows what this car is because Hyundai doesn't really market it vary hard. And I really wish they would split the tech package up and offer half of it with the manual. I get you probably can't do the adaptive cruse and the lane keeping with a manual. But I should be able to get the pano roof, heated wheel, cooled seats and the better sound system. I don't like that Hyundai makes you feel like your getting penalized for buying the car with the correct transmission.