Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The Korean Gti Kevin , 12/25/2017 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Got myself an Elantra GT sport hatch about 4 months ago and have absolutely no regrets with my purchase. As the title suggest, the is Hyundai’s take on the Iconic vw GTi, and although the Elantra gt sport is slightly down on power and lacks the lsd that the gti comes with, it out performs the gti in terms or standard equipment, warranty and reliability. If you’re coming from a GTI or any other true hot hatch, the gt sport may disappoint you, but if you’re currently driving the golf, mazda 3 2.5, ford focus, chevy cruze, Civic hatch ect, you definitely be surprised on how well and composed the gt sport is. This is no Elantra from the past, infact it drives more like a german car, perhaps that’s because ex BMW M division chief Albert Biermann worked extensively on the suspension( which now has a all wheel independent suspension only on GT sport models). Ive taken my car up mountain roads and it takes corners very nicely, although it has its limits. Power from the 1.6T is more than enough for DD. Overall im completely satisfied with the gt sport, driving dynamics, handling, interior/exterior, and amenities all exceeded my expectations. Report Abuse

Under promised and over delivered Jack , 10/23/2017 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Being a complete makeover this is like a new model so early in the sales year there wont be a lot of discounting but there is some . It is worth the window sticker price so a few dollars off is nice. ride is firm but not hard, gives great road feel and confident handling. Surprised the 1.6L gets worse mileage than the 2.0L engine. Everything about this car feels high end. fit, finish, performance, comfort. the only downside is that it is time to stop adding whizbangs to the entertainment console. Fiddling with it takes up too much attention. Some functions will not operate when the car is moving for this very reason, still it has too many distractions. It will take a lot of practice til i can operate the console with minimum eyes off the road. Oh, also it is great FUN to drive, especially with the paddle shifters. new car with 125 miles cause it was brought to my dealer from another distant dealer. Negotiated price was 22,600 plus fees, tax and license. Performance Interior Report Abuse

Update after a 1 year and (20,000 miles) Kevin , 09/30/2018 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have the 1.6T Elantra GT Sport with the dual clutch transmission which i bought back in August of 2017. Ive since have put 20k miles on the car (yes I drive a lot) and let me tell you, this car to this day still puts a huge smile on my face whenever i get in. This is phenomenal car and an underrated one at that. By far the elantra gt sport out performs all cars it rivals such as, Mazda 3 2.5, Civic Hatchback, and VW Golf to name a few. For 200Hp and 195 Tq im getting excellent mpg about 29 mixed city and hwy. the amenities this car offers is just amazing, and dont get me started on the stock exhaust, sounds like a Subaru Sti. Best part of having this car is that in the 1 year ive had it, i have yet to see another Elantra GT sport model, and i live in Los Angeles where everyone drives. Overall this car is fantastic, if you want to stick out of the crowd get yourself the elantra gt sport. Report Abuse

Best Decision Mrs. Jeter , 03/17/2018 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Excellent engine with responsive acceleration, smooth ride, very comfortable, reliable, lots of room, love the interior - instruments are placed in a great location; easy read without taking eyes off of the road for any period of time. The exterior is beautiful with clean lines - gorgeous. The larger tires provide great traction in bad weather and I appreciate "hill" assistance because I drive a manual transmission. I have exceed the stated MPG. During on trip, I received 41 MPG. Report Abuse