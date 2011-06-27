Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The Korean Gti
Got myself an Elantra GT sport hatch about 4 months ago and have absolutely no regrets with my purchase. As the title suggest, the is Hyundai’s take on the Iconic vw GTi, and although the Elantra gt sport is slightly down on power and lacks the lsd that the gti comes with, it out performs the gti in terms or standard equipment, warranty and reliability. If you’re coming from a GTI or any other true hot hatch, the gt sport may disappoint you, but if you’re currently driving the golf, mazda 3 2.5, ford focus, chevy cruze, Civic hatch ect, you definitely be surprised on how well and composed the gt sport is. This is no Elantra from the past, infact it drives more like a german car, perhaps that’s because ex BMW M division chief Albert Biermann worked extensively on the suspension( which now has a all wheel independent suspension only on GT sport models). Ive taken my car up mountain roads and it takes corners very nicely, although it has its limits. Power from the 1.6T is more than enough for DD. Overall im completely satisfied with the gt sport, driving dynamics, handling, interior/exterior, and amenities all exceeded my expectations.
Under promised and over delivered
Being a complete makeover this is like a new model so early in the sales year there wont be a lot of discounting but there is some . It is worth the window sticker price so a few dollars off is nice. ride is firm but not hard, gives great road feel and confident handling. Surprised the 1.6L gets worse mileage than the 2.0L engine. Everything about this car feels high end. fit, finish, performance, comfort. the only downside is that it is time to stop adding whizbangs to the entertainment console. Fiddling with it takes up too much attention. Some functions will not operate when the car is moving for this very reason, still it has too many distractions. It will take a lot of practice til i can operate the console with minimum eyes off the road. Oh, also it is great FUN to drive, especially with the paddle shifters. new car with 125 miles cause it was brought to my dealer from another distant dealer. Negotiated price was 22,600 plus fees, tax and license.
- Performance
- Interior
Update after a 1 year and (20,000 miles)
I have the 1.6T Elantra GT Sport with the dual clutch transmission which i bought back in August of 2017. Ive since have put 20k miles on the car (yes I drive a lot) and let me tell you, this car to this day still puts a huge smile on my face whenever i get in. This is phenomenal car and an underrated one at that. By far the elantra gt sport out performs all cars it rivals such as, Mazda 3 2.5, Civic Hatchback, and VW Golf to name a few. For 200Hp and 195 Tq im getting excellent mpg about 29 mixed city and hwy. the amenities this car offers is just amazing, and dont get me started on the stock exhaust, sounds like a Subaru Sti. Best part of having this car is that in the 1 year ive had it, i have yet to see another Elantra GT sport model, and i live in Los Angeles where everyone drives. Overall this car is fantastic, if you want to stick out of the crowd get yourself the elantra gt sport.
Best Decision
Excellent engine with responsive acceleration, smooth ride, very comfortable, reliable, lots of room, love the interior - instruments are placed in a great location; easy read without taking eyes off of the road for any period of time. The exterior is beautiful with clean lines - gorgeous. The larger tires provide great traction in bad weather and I appreciate "hill" assistance because I drive a manual transmission. I have exceed the stated MPG. During on trip, I received 41 MPG.
I've owned many cars but this may be the best 4$.
Ok, so I needed a new car as my long term Volvo V70 wagon was approaching 300,000 miles. I considered several new cars and after driving several competitors, I decided on the Hyundai Elantra GT Base Automatic and boy am I happy I did!! First, the quality of materials and workmanship is a class above this price point. The doors close with a "thunk" and I've had zero squeaks and rattles. Secondly, the style of the exterior and interior is very attractive. Has a very upright, Germanic, business attitude about it and it holds a TON of stuff! You could sleep in back with the seats folded. Third, the car drives fantastic! Handles great and the sport mode really changes the attitude and performance of the car, turning it into a GTi light. Fourth, the fuel economy is excellent. I have about 3,500 miles and have averaged 28 MPG, driving very briskly. Fifth, comfort and infotainment are first class at this price. The seats are terrific! They hold you tight, yet are very comfortable. The infotainment has a fantastic 8" touchscreen that turns google maps into an 8' high def NAV, nice. Also has HD radio, bluetooth, and Android Auto/Apple Carplay. The base sound system is really good. Overall this car is a great deal and I love to drive it. I highly recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
