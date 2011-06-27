Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,004
|$10,585
|$12,473
|Clean
|$7,603
|$10,043
|$11,802
|Average
|$6,801
|$8,959
|$10,460
|Rough
|$5,998
|$7,875
|$9,119
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,395
|$10,498
|$12,048
|Clean
|$7,975
|$9,961
|$11,400
|Average
|$7,133
|$8,886
|$10,104
|Rough
|$6,291
|$7,811
|$8,808