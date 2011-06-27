Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,463
|$8,245
|$9,461
|Clean
|$6,120
|$7,797
|$8,920
|Average
|$5,433
|$6,900
|$7,839
|Rough
|$4,745
|$6,004
|$6,757
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,311
|$6,652
|$7,571
|Clean
|$5,029
|$6,290
|$7,138
|Average
|$4,464
|$5,567
|$6,273
|Rough
|$3,900
|$4,844
|$5,407