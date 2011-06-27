Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,289
|$10,711
|$12,656
|Clean
|$6,519
|$9,600
|$11,327
|Average
|$4,978
|$7,378
|$8,671
|Rough
|$3,438
|$5,156
|$6,014
2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,566
|$16,135
|$18,750
|Clean
|$10,344
|$14,461
|$16,782
|Average
|$7,899
|$11,114
|$12,846
|Rough
|$5,455
|$7,767
|$8,910