Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,500
|$56,931
|$59,895
|Clean
|$53,323
|$55,721
|$58,574
|Average
|$50,970
|$53,302
|$55,932
|Rough
|$48,616
|$50,882
|$53,290
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$119,686
|$126,093
|$133,812
|Clean
|$117,102
|$123,414
|$130,861
|Average
|$111,933
|$118,055
|$124,959
|Rough
|$106,765
|$112,696
|$119,056
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$98,105
|$99,915
|$102,345
|Clean
|$95,986
|$97,792
|$100,087
|Average
|$91,750
|$93,546
|$95,573
|Rough
|$87,514
|$89,300
|$91,059
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,883
|$65,382
|$72,973
|Clean
|$57,612
|$63,993
|$71,364
|Average
|$55,069
|$61,214
|$68,145
|Rough
|$52,526
|$58,436
|$64,926