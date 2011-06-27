Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,332
|$23,463
|$26,758
|Clean
|$19,708
|$22,753
|$25,908
|Average
|$18,459
|$21,333
|$24,209
|Rough
|$17,210
|$19,914
|$22,509
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,910
|$28,615
|$31,517
|Clean
|$25,115
|$27,749
|$30,516
|Average
|$23,523
|$26,018
|$28,514
|Rough
|$21,932
|$24,287
|$26,513
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class AMG SLK 55 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,915
|$35,975
|$39,281
|Clean
|$31,904
|$34,887
|$38,034
|Average
|$29,883
|$32,710
|$35,539
|Rough
|$27,861
|$30,534
|$33,045