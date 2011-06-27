Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,858
|$7,934
|$9,665
|Clean
|$4,345
|$7,111
|$8,651
|Average
|$3,318
|$5,465
|$6,622
|Rough
|$2,291
|$3,820
|$4,593
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,938
|$6,599
|$8,095
|Clean
|$3,522
|$5,915
|$7,245
|Average
|$2,689
|$4,546
|$5,546
|Rough
|$1,857
|$3,177
|$3,847
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Roadster (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,603
|$6,763
|$7,991
|Clean
|$4,116
|$6,062
|$7,153
|Average
|$3,144
|$4,659
|$5,475
|Rough
|$2,171
|$3,256
|$3,798