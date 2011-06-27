  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Azera
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Azera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Hyundai Azera Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Azera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,095
See Azera Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,495
See Azera Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2223
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/534.6 mi.396.0/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG2223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm233 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.3 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6200 rpm260 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesno
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Option Group 03 Navigation Packageyesno
Option Group 02 Premium Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
315 watts stereo outputyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyesno
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyesno
10 total speakersyesno
USB connectionyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesno
172 watts stereo outputnoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesno
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesno
leather steering wheelnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Bluetooth Hands Free Phone Systemyesyes
Composite Cargo Trayyesyes
iPod Cableyesyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
compassyesno
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
bucket front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room43.7 in.43.7 in.
leatheryesno
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
premium clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Option Group 01yesyes
Porcelain White Pearl Paintyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Front track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Length193.3 in.193.3 in.
Curb weight3585 lbs.3576 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.5 cu.ft.123.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.109.4 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Exterior Colors
  • Chardonnay Metallic
  • Porcelain White Pearl
  • Espresso Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Smoke Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Black Onyx Pearl
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Chardonnay Metallic
  • Porcelain White Pearl
  • Espresso Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Smoke Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Black Onyx Pearl
  • Silver Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
P235/55R17 98V tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Azera InventorySee Azera Inventory

Related Used 2011 Hyundai Azera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles