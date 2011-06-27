Used 2011 Hyundai Azera Features & Specs
|Overview
See Azera Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|376.2/534.6 mi.
|396.0/554.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Torque
|263 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|233 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6200 rpm
|260 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Option Group 03 Navigation Package
|yes
|no
|Option Group 02 Premium Package
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|315 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|10 total speakers
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|172 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated wood steering wheel
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System
|yes
|yes
|Composite Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|iPod Cable
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|compass
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|43.7 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Option Group 01
|yes
|yes
|Porcelain White Pearl Paint
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Front track
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|Length
|193.3 in.
|193.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3585 lbs.
|3576 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.6 cu.ft.
|16.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|123.5 cu.ft.
|123.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.4 in.
|109.4 in.
|Width
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|Rear track
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|P235/55R17 98V tires
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Azera
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,095
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2011 Hyundai Azera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid