Used 2014 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Comfortable Basic Car
This is a small, cheap car that looks nice, feels comfortable, and gets very good gas mileage. While a few very small improvements are in order, I would highly recommend it.
happy
i like it !!!! you get what you pay for. i did not pay for a big luxury car, so am happy. mi accent is a 2014
Will last forever
I’ve had mine since new, for 6 years. I’ve put 108k miles on it and I have had zero motor, transmission, or brake issues. I’ve replaced the battery once at the end of 6 years. I could easily put another 100k on it. The only issue is that I like to pop tires and every time I do, the replacements are hard to find and expensive for a little car. Also great gas mileage. So if you are a better driver than me, Zero downfalls.
Economical, cute & sun roof to boot!
I love my little Hyundai Accent SE Hatchback. I had a two door Accent Hatchback prior to this. This one has air conditioning and a super lovely sun/moon roof to open under starry nights and while breezing through fresh scented evergreen forests of the wild, woolly Pacific NW. My current model is a bit of a 'low rider' body wise so I can't go as far down those bumpy dirt back roads to camp...but hey, the gas mileage is great...(Love that my tank is usually filled for about $30 and gas mileage on freeway is about 35 mpg. )I live in a rural area and when I go to the 'big city' (Seattle) and there is high competition for parking I have the 'edge' as my car fits into those tiny spots that only small cars can manage. Also, I love being about to make a full turn around on a street without having to back up due to the small size. Front and rear defrost is fast and efficient and upper heat is great. (Heater at feet zone is unimpressive!) No heated seats (darn!) but I hope to buy two front seat full body heating cushions to plug into the cigarette lighter! For the past four years all I've had to do is my scheduled oil changes and one 30K mile service! LOW MAINTENANCE! YES! I can fit an incredible amount of camping gear in my hatch. Fits lots of groceries easily as well. I love that EITHER one or both back seats can fold down and I can fit two person's worth of camp gear including coolers in my car. Also, my front seat has an adjustable lumbar cushion and folds down to nap while waiting for people and ferries! My bluetooth works perfectly in car and is nice and legible to hear people. I like the removable rubber cargo base in the hatch and have taken it out to wash which is a nice feature. I like the 'organizers' behind the front seats where I store my first aid kit and ID guides for birds, sealife, land critters and plants. There is road noise on the freeway as was the case with my other Accent. It took me about a year to find my fog lights and found the front and rear wipers a bit confusing for the first year (I never read the manual!) It wasn't until I watched a 'U-Tube' video on my car that I found out I could open and close my driver window and sunroof with one quick touch! (After owning my car for three years!) The radio and CD operate well. It's lovely having front AND rear wipers as it rains frequently here in the Pacific NW. This car is reliable and cute and I highly recommend it!
Saved my life
This car saved my life! I was rear ended by a drunk driver last night and totaled the car. Miraculously I walked away with only a concussion. The car looked as if it was involved with a deadly crash that could’ve killed someone. This car runs so well and I’m definitely going to keep buying this. I highly recommend if your looking for reliability and safety
