Used 2009 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

New Owner PDR , 10/21/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My daughter has a 2000 Accent and is wonderful. My wife has driven an Elantra for 5 years and it has been bullet proof. I just purchased an Accent and it drive great. PDR

Weekend Rental Gravedigger83 , 08/06/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Although I didn't buy the Accent like everyone else here, I did get the chance to drive it long distance for a summer weekend. At first glance, I really enjoyed the dark blue color which made the Accent a handsome car. My renter didn't have many options, just a CD player, AC and automatic transmission. But the CD player was impressive. For something that's sticker price tops out in the 13k range, I was quite surprised with a few things like quietness, bump absorption, pickup and handling that rivaled cars outside of its price class. My only real gripe was its lack of ABS. I had to do a panic stop in the rain and I wasn't sure if I was going to stop in time.

Bad Mileage jeniferlw , 08/15/2013 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the car used a little over 2 years ago. It had high mileage but the price was right and I trusted the Hyundai brand. Boy was I wrong. The car functioned fairly well for the first 2 years, I was getting the street mileage ( 26 mpg) but was no where close to the highway mileage (35 mpg). Then in April my mileage suddenly dropped. Since then I now average 20 mpg, which is 200 miles per tank. Basically I can no longer afford to drive the car. I contacted Hyundai who told me to take it to their service dept. I have spent over $500 to try and figure out the issue. The only thing left to try is the fuel consumption test, which I am saving up for.

Do yourself a favour... CWR , 03/03/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Do yourself a favor and upgrade to the ABS on the GLS model, especially if you drive in snow or a lot of wet conditions. Considering the price point of these vehicles, it is well worth the investment for the safety of ABS brakes. I was used to the system in a '04 Civic (much better braking system to be sure), and almost paid the ultimate price when I spun out a few times this winter in the Accent GLS w/out ABS. Hyundai should really make ABS standard on all models. Apart from this legitimate beef, it's a great little car for the money, far more room inside than Civic. Nice fittings inside, lots of leg room up front, highly capable engine for size of car. Excellent gas mileage all around.