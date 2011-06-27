Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing car andrewts , 10/24/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful In the 70,000 miles since I got the car,(it's at 156,000 at the moment) I've had to fix nothing but an 02 sensor and the timing belt/water pump. It's completely gutless, and not much bigger than a Geo Metro, but I've ranged from 35-42 MPG overall, the turn radius is crazy small, and it fits in any parking space. Plus, tires are dirt cheap. I got Bridgestone tires from Costco for $38 each. Report Abuse

Great Car Cyrus , 11/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful no problems with 100000 miles on it

great car 54 , 12/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love the car so much I have put two of my children into Hyundais. My son has a 2000 Accent and my daughter has a 2001 Accent.

my second one sunshinedays , 11/28/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had one in Korea for one year with 285,000 m on it, and tried to kill it before leaving. Couldn't. Having such a good experience with Korean cars, I bought a daewoo matiz (1998?) and drove that 100,000 miles without any incident until the rear axle packed it in. When returning stateside, went looking for a cheap ride, and found my second accent, and grabbed it at 2000$ after it had been cleaned up by a dealer. I have put 130,000 km on it in 3 years and haven't had to do anything except one front bearing. Parts are among the cheapest in the industry and I dont think I would buy anything not Korean for transportation unless I win the lottery. Better than any ford or chev I have owned.