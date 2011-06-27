  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 1997 Hyundai Accent
  5. Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Accent
5(23%)4(31%)3(23%)2(23%)1(0%)
3.5
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Accents for sale
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,840
Used Accent for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Amazing car

andrewts, 10/24/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

In the 70,000 miles since I got the car,(it's at 156,000 at the moment) I've had to fix nothing but an 02 sensor and the timing belt/water pump. It's completely gutless, and not much bigger than a Geo Metro, but I've ranged from 35-42 MPG overall, the turn radius is crazy small, and it fits in any parking space. Plus, tires are dirt cheap. I got Bridgestone tires from Costco for $38 each.

Report Abuse

Great Car

Cyrus, 11/17/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

no problems with 100000 miles on it

Report Abuse

great car

54, 12/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love the car so much I have put two of my children into Hyundais. My son has a 2000 Accent and my daughter has a 2001 Accent.

Report Abuse

my second one

sunshinedays, 11/28/2014
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I had one in Korea for one year with 285,000 m on it, and tried to kill it before leaving. Couldn't. Having such a good experience with Korean cars, I bought a daewoo matiz (1998?) and drove that 100,000 miles without any incident until the rear axle packed it in. When returning stateside, went looking for a cheap ride, and found my second accent, and grabbed it at 2000$ after it had been cleaned up by a dealer. I have put 130,000 km on it in 3 years and haven't had to do anything except one front bearing. Parts are among the cheapest in the industry and I dont think I would buy anything not Korean for transportation unless I win the lottery. Better than any ford or chev I have owned.

Report Abuse

My First Whip

ace2tyte, 05/25/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Point a to point b... Thats it. Ive owned this car since it first hit the market and as far as maintenance, ive had no problems with it. The interior could be a little softer and the size iz torture. I really don't think tall people are supposed to drive it. No back seat space and barely any trunk space... But it does have good mileage

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accents for sale

Related Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles