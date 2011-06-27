Used 2002 HUMMER H1 Consumer Reviews
good car
o, 04/25/2002
excellent car for anyone who loves going off-road.Also good for people that want a safe car
hummers are great
Harry Manback, 04/29/2002
Absolutely the best ATV on the planet. It has a ton of torque it is the greatest human made machine on the planet.
Love at First Drive
Rhino19625, 05/24/2002
This is perfect for Off-roading through sand, mud and shallow water. It is comfortable, fun to drive and relaxing.
Hooaah
James Schultz, 08/02/2002
A wonderful buy, you can't get anything better then this if your looking for off roading. Price is iffy though. I compares relitivly nicly to the military style hmmwvs
horse
georde, 06/12/2002
fun to drive, causes many stares
