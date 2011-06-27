Used 2002 HUMMER H1 Consumer Reviews

good car o , 04/25/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful excellent car for anyone who loves going off-road.Also good for people that want a safe car Report Abuse

hummers are great Harry Manback , 04/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Absolutely the best ATV on the planet. It has a ton of torque it is the greatest human made machine on the planet. Report Abuse

Love at First Drive Rhino19625 , 05/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is perfect for Off-roading through sand, mud and shallow water. It is comfortable, fun to drive and relaxing. Report Abuse

Hooaah James Schultz , 08/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A wonderful buy, you can't get anything better then this if your looking for off roading. Price is iffy though. I compares relitivly nicly to the military style hmmwvs Report Abuse