  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H1
  4. Used 2002 HUMMER H1
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2002 HUMMER H1 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unsurpassed off-road ability, major-league attention getter.
  • Drives poorly on the street, not much interior room for such a big vehicle, low in power, high in price.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
HUMMER H1 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used H1 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Interior improvements yield a near-bearable level of comfort, but it's still a nightmare on the street. Unless you're desperately in need of attention or you own a sprawling cattle ranch, leave the Hummer to movie stars and army commandos.

Vehicle overview

The Hummer is the ultimate off-road warrior. Designed as an all-purpose vehicle for the U.S. Armed Forces (where it's known as the Humvee), the military version has been in production since 1985. The civilian Hummer became available to the public in 1992, and it has seen some success, thanks to people who've found that there are some things a Jeep Wrangler just can't do.

Available in two body styles (four-door Open Top and four-door Wagon), the Hummer has a style for everyone -- that is, everyone interested in such a beast. Our favorite is the Open Top, truly the bulkiest convertible in the world. The best feature on this convertible, however, is that the wind won't muss your hair: the Hummer goes from 0 to 60 in a lollygagging 16 seconds, and its top speed is only 83 mph.

Don't expect car-like, or even truck-like, handling either. The Hummer lumbers and wallows its way around town the way you might expect a 15-year-old military vehicle would. The brakes have a tough time managing to bring the 3-ton beast to a stop, and the non-adjustable steering wheel often feels like it has lost its connection with the rest of the suspension.

Of course, urban commuting was never intended for the utilitarian bruiser. To comprehend its true capabilities, the Hummer needs a road covered in dirt or mud, preferably with a little rain or snow tossed in for good measure. In these conditions, the Hummer's full-time four-wheel drive, fully independent suspension and 16-inches of ground clearance make it undoubtedly the most capable off-road machine money can buy. A new Torque Biasing Ratio differential, gear-reduction wheel hubs and the TT4 traction control system further add to the Hummer's astounding off-road prowess.

A long, and expensive, list of options are available, including a Central Tire Inflation System that can inflate and deflate all four tires at the touch of a button, a Monsoon stereo system to compensate for the relentless drone of the huge 36-inch tires, and new 17-inch two-piece forged aluminum wheels. Standard items include the usual assortment of power accessories along with a four-speed transmission and an overburdened 6.5-liter 195-hp diesel V8 under the hood.

To commemorate its tenth year on the civilian market, a special anniversary package has been added to the options list for 2002. These limited edition Hummers wear exclusive Desert Sunset paint on the outside, while tan leather covers the interior. A heavy-duty brush guard, black fender flares, color keyed wheels, and commemorative badges complete the exterior enhancements. The interior gets wood grain accents on the dash and steering wheel along with heated seats embroidered with the tenth anniversary badging.

Ergonomics in the passenger compartment have been improved, but still lag far behind less expensive luxury SUV competitors. The seats are anything but comfortable, with a strange system of multi-lever adjustments that never really give you the position you're looking for. For 2002, a reshaped console gives front passengers better legroom and drivers now get an express-down window. Even with these improvements, however, the Hummer still possesses a unique personality that plants it firmly in the love it or hate it category.

If you live on a farm, a ranch or in the deserts of Afghanistan, the Hummer is one unstoppable and indestructible machine that makes a great off-road companion. However, if you live anywhere near a city, like 99 percent of the people in this world, the Hummer's usefulness is limited to getting you the front spot at the local valet.

2002 Highlights

More minor upgrades have been added for 2002, along with a commemorative tenth anniversary package. A new Torque Biasing Ratio (TBR) differential provides even better traction along with two-piece 17-inch forged aluminum wheels and new Goodyear MT/R tires. Inside, front passengers get more legroom, the driver gets an express-down window and all passengers get improved seatbelts. A new steering wheel design, LED marker lights and a revised "H1" badge round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 HUMMER H1.

5(73%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good car
o,04/25/2002
excellent car for anyone who loves going off-road.Also good for people that want a safe car
hummers are great
Harry Manback,04/29/2002
Absolutely the best ATV on the planet. It has a ton of torque it is the greatest human made machine on the planet.
Love at First Drive
Rhino19625,05/24/2002
This is perfect for Off-roading through sand, mud and shallow water. It is comfortable, fun to drive and relaxing.
Hooaah
James Schultz,08/02/2002
A wonderful buy, you can't get anything better then this if your looking for off roading. Price is iffy though. I compares relitivly nicly to the military style hmmwvs
See all 11 reviews of the 2002 HUMMER H1
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Diesel
195 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Diesel
195 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Diesel
195 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 2002 HUMMER H1 features & specs
More about the 2002 HUMMER H1

Used 2002 HUMMER H1 Overview

The Used 2002 HUMMER H1 is offered in the following submodels: H1 SUV. Available styles include Open Top 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), Wagon 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), and 10th Anniv. Edition Wagon 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 HUMMER H1?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 HUMMER H1s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 HUMMER H1 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 HUMMER H1.

Can't find a used 2002 HUMMER H1s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H1 for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,193.

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,305.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H1 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,694.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,081.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 HUMMER H1?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out HUMMER lease specials
Check out HUMMER H1 lease specials

Related Used 2002 HUMMER H1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles