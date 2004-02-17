Used 2004 HUMMER H1
- Unsurpassed off-road ability, major-league attention getter.
- Drives poorly on the street, not much interior room for such a big vehicle, high price, H2 offers more civility.
Unless you're desperately in need of attention or you own a sprawling cattle ranch, leave the H1 to movie stars and army commandos.
The Hummer H1 is one of the beefiest and most amzing cars that i have ever driven. it doesnt ride or drive like a corvette but my guess is that if you made a 'vette that big it would drive or ride as nice as the H1. i love mine and when i get a new car it is going to be another one. they are big, bold, and always get you noticed when you pull up. a while back i accidentally pulled out of my drive too quick and ran flat over my brick mailbox, to my utter shock the only damage to my car was the tag was bent. the paint didnt chip, the bumper didnt bend... NOTHING!!! what was left ot my mailbox was dust and more dust.
This is the ultimate in 4x4 experiences. All other manufacturers can only hope to achieve on & off road performance like the H1. After driving one of these impressive vehicles for a year, I will never go back to any other type of 4x4. Although the price of a new unit is high the used market is affordable and booming. Once you have driven one, you will see why so many documentaries and "ultimate style" TV show feature the H1 as a true stand alone truck in what has become a world of SUV clones. Anyone who has a chance should test drive one of these, they are: "Like Nothing Else"
Great car, too fun to drive, excellent for off-roading, lot of power and much more comfortable than others SUV´s off road.
This car has everything
|Wagon 4WD 4dr SUV
6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Diesel
|205 hp @ 3400 rpm
The least-expensive 2004 HUMMER H1 is the 2004 HUMMER H1 Open Top 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $105,160.
- Wagon 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) which starts at $116,483
- Open Top 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) which starts at $105,160
Used 2004 HUMMER H1 Overview
The Used 2004 HUMMER H1 is offered in the following submodels: H1 SUV. Available styles include Wagon 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), and Open Top 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 HUMMER H1 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 H1 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 H1.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 HUMMER H1 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 H1 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
