5 star reviews: 95 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 19 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, AWESOME

sneaden , 10/24/2004

The Hummer H1 is one of the beefiest and most amzing cars that i have ever driven. it doesnt ride or drive like a corvette but my guess is that if you made a 'vette that big it would drive or ride as nice as the H1. i love mine and when i get a new car it is going to be another one. they are big, bold, and always get you noticed when you pull up. a while back i accidentally pulled out of my drive too quick and ran flat over my brick mailbox, to my utter shock the only damage to my car was the tag was bent. the paint didnt chip, the bumper didnt bend... NOTHING!!! what was left ot my mailbox was dust and more dust.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Like Nothing Else

mudhog , 12/31/2004

This is the ultimate in 4x4 experiences. All other manufacturers can only hope to achieve on & off road performance like the H1. After driving one of these impressive vehicles for a year, I will never go back to any other type of 4x4. Although the price of a new unit is high the used market is affordable and booming. Once you have driven one, you will see why so many documentaries and "ultimate style" TV show feature the H1 as a true stand alone truck in what has become a world of SUV clones. Anyone who has a chance should test drive one of these, they are: "Like Nothing Else"

4.5 out of 5 stars, h1

cesguz , 01/03/2005

Great car, too fun to drive, excellent for off-roading, lot of power and much more comfortable than others SUV´s off road.

5 out of 5 stars, This is the best SUV ever made

PIT , 02/17/2004

This car has everything

