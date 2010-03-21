Used 1990 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me

My Prelude is actually a 1988 Si but the car was almost the same from 88-91. I bought it new in Sept 87 and still love this car, drive it to work every day. I bought a 98 but was never satisfied although it too was a nice car. The handling just wasn't the same. If I could find a brand new 88 Si I would buy it today. This car still looks good and drives great. I have had to do some repairs & replacement parts but with 220,000 miles it can be expected. Averages 28 mpg on back roads and some stop and go traffic. I guess they will have to bury me in it cause I just can't part with it.

