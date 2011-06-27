  1. Home
Used 1990 Honda Prelude S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque111 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Measurements
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Length177.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Curb weight2566 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Laurel Blue Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Laguna Gold Metallic
  • Frost White
