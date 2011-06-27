2020 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

Sam Dovels , 03/19/2020 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

67 of 69 people found this review helpful

The Pilot in general is a fantastic SUV. I am a bit picky, so I have to nit-pick a little. I'm migrating from an Odyssey, so it's an adjustment for me, especially in the cargo department. I have the EX-L model, with smaller wheels (although so-so design) than the Touring, which helps for a smoother ride. I love the EX-L because it still uses the regular shifter (not push-button gear selector), and it still uses the excellent 6-speed automatic, which is better than the 9-speed in higher models. While the ride is pretty smooth & quiet, it's still not up to Traverse or Highlander (and now Telluride) quality. Unlike many critics, I happen to love the high seating position with a commanding view, and I LOVE the armrests - the only 3-row SUV that offer it. I appreciate the memory seats as well. Seats are very comfortable, but the large console in front intrudes leg room for the center passenger in the middle seat. I would like to have 4-way lumbar support (the Odyssey has it). The rear seat is tolerable, but nowhere as comfortable as a minivan. The backup camera quality at daytime is crystal clear, but grainy at night. When it rains, the raindrops often blocks the view (it should be pushed in deeper). The stereo system is surprisingly good. Remote starter works well & from quite a distance. I would love to have some feedback on the fob. I appreciate the cap-less gas tank; tire pressure indicator; the clock sets itself automatically, even without a built-in GPS system. I also love the red needles on the gauges. Some minor cons: The sun visors cannot always block the sun, especially at the A-pillar. I'd love knobs for the A/C rather than switches. Rear A/C vents is not the best, and would love the controls to be on ceiling, otherwise rear passengers may push the controls by mistake (I locked it for that reason). I like PRDN on the dash so you know which mode you are. As of now you only one letter at a time. The "Honda Sensing" system is very nice but far from perfect. I can't seem to shut off the annoying steering wheel vibration when going outside a lane. Too many false positives on the "BRAKE" message. The adaptive cruise is braking too aggressively. The Accord has a more sophisticated system, like all-speed follow for the adaptive cruise, traffic sign recognition, etc. The Accord also has a better infotainment system, with more actual buttons surrounding the screen. It also have an Analog gauge view instead of the digital cluster. I'd love to have them all on the Pilot. The steering wheel size is pretty big, probably the biggest of any full-size SUV, which makes steering more cumbersome. Give me a Civic size wheel, and add the 2/10 bumps for improved grip. Steering feel is so-so, my old Civic was excellent, even the odyssey had sharper acceleration & steering. In comparison, the Pilot feels a bit clumsy & slow. The volume control buttons on the steering wheel is not too intuitive. Placing volume buttons under the steering wheel (like Chrysler) is so much better. As mentioned above, I would love more cargo room. The Chevy Traverse is currently the best in this regard. I'd also want more cubbies and storage pockets. I would like the wipers to cover another 2 inches or so, it's leaving out way too much, which hampers visibility especially in a snow. I would love a heated windshield and a wiper de-icer which is offered on the Canadian models. Same is with "low washer fluid" indicator. About the infotainment. While light-years better than Honda's previous 2-screen layout, it still have many shortcomings. I would like to have a "divided" screen which show at once many functions, like fuel/mileage info, media, Bluetooth, GPS, etc. Toyota also have a 3-day weather forecast. There should be a top bar always visible (even when in Reverse) with time, date, day of week & outside temperature. I use a USB with a collection of music. To use this system is again very cumbersome. You can't switch to next/previous folder. You can't see the list of the tracks being played. I would love to be able to go back to the album list in middle of playing. When selecting something in a long list, hitting the back button will take you back to the top of the list, not to the folder where you came from. Also the player is not fully gap-less. Bluetooth quality just sucks. I don't use it anymore after countless complains. I tried it with many phones and they all work great on other cars. There is also missing a REDIAL function to the Bluetooth. The engine start/stop button is way too bright red. It should be dimmer and same color as other switches. The cup-holders are useless for smaller size cups. In my Odyssey, there was rubbers to hold tight any size cup. The side windows need a more powerful defrost. I would like all 4 windows Auto up/down. I would love shopping bag hooks behind the driver's seat & rear seat. Visible wiper settings on LCD like Hyundai is very nice. Steam warms up legs, not the feet.