Used 2004 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

2004 Honda Pilot EX-L flamio , 02/17/2012 87 of 87 people found this review helpful I bought this car with over a 100K on it and have had it for about a year. So far it has been fantastic! It has nice power and runs very well. A couple months ago I hit a big Ohio deer and I barely felt it. Me and my family were completely safe, which made me very happy I bought this SUV. Last winter I could not get my Odyssey up my long driveway in the snow, with this, it's a breeze. The leather is comfortable. The kids love the heated seats. I'm 6'4" and it's very roomy. Sound system is awesome. I average about 19.6mpg. On a long trip through Canada I actually had 25mpg highway. It's used, buy the extended warranty if you're worried about the tranny going and drive worry free! Report Abuse

So far so good........ fukengroovin , 08/21/2012 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 Pilot EX-L in Dec 2008 with 52,900 miles. I'm now at 110,300 miles. I am a DIY mechanic and have done all the scheduled maintenance myself. The 17 city and 22 hwy fuel ratings are not accurate. Best highway was 21 and routinely get 18-19mpg in mixed driving at high altitude in Colorado and Wyoming. When I lived in Southern California, I routinely got 15-16mpg in mixed driving and a highway best of 19. So fuel quality and altitude definitely effect fuel economy. I've replaced motor mounts, spark plugs, shocks/struts, timing belt, and valve adjustments. Overall a great vehicle with no transmission problems. Report Abuse

LOVE my Pilot mathspiffy , 09/29/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful We bought our Pilot in Feb. 2012. It had approximately 87,000 miles on it. I upgraded from a Honda Civic to get more space for kids, cargo, and to have a great roadtrip vehicle for the family. Our Pilot has been everything we needed and more. All we've done is regular maintenance, and we have had no problems. It drives like a dream on the highway and has TONS of space for carseats, kid stuff, and other cargo. We are adding a hitch for a cargo rack and the running boards next, and it'll be perfect. We are very pleased with our Pilot and will be keeping it as long as it runs! Report Abuse

Best car EVER! Pam Brockhaus , 04/04/2016 EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Unfortunately, three days ago I was hit by a drunk diver which totaled this car, boo!!! It still runs however, just cannot kill this vehicle and we still love it! We are looking to buy another Honda but looking at the luxury Acura model this time around. I would highly recommend a Honda to anyone, you cannot go wrong and will be very happy with the reliability and performance! We are still extremely happy with this car... we have 252,000 miles on it now. ALL of the driving has been in extreme conditions and it still runs great! We know it won’t last forever but it still runs great and other than oil changes, it requires very little maintenance. We love our Honda Pilot... We live in Colorado along the I25 corridor and this car is subjected daily to a miserable commute 60 miles daily in all kinds of weather and it has performed beautifully! We have nearly 209,000 miles on it and have only had one issue with it, the power steering was giving us some issues at about the ten year mark... Honda worked through it, even called in the engineers that designed the car and figured out that it was a pinhole leak in the vacuum hose... Honda covered EVERYTHING and we didn't pay a dime... Wonderful support from the dealer and manufacturer! The car has been driven across country a half dozen times and is so comfortable to drive on the long haul... I hope to keep it for another ten years! Just get the oil changed religiously and do the maintenance and Hondas will last forever! My first Honda was a 1988 Civic with a manual transmission and I drove that for 250,000 miles... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse