Used 1998 Honda Passport Consumer Reviews

Glad I have it Rodney , 04/20/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought the Passport with 69,000 miles on it, has ben great overall, I get 23 highway and 17 city, Have to replace water pump at 150,000 and the front shafts soon, not bad for 170,000 miles on it,little things have gone bad but nothing real costly, will but a Ridgeline next. Wife loves it to.

98 Honda Passport tmc , 09/02/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my Passport. Having been a Toyota man for years, I have one problem. It doesn't get the fuel economy I hoped for. I know it is a V6 4WD, but I was hoping for better than 14 mpg. Otherwise, I absolutely love it. Note to prospective buyers, the Honda Passport was built by Isuzu. The Honda Pilot, which replaced the Passport is built by Honda. Just an FYI.

Comfortable, tough, my favorite so far... themaninthemoon , 07/09/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle almost 4 years now, and I gotta say it has been fantastic, no problems at all... I drive it to school and work all around the city. It is strong enough to take the continuous stop and go streets and comfortable enough for road trips. Amazing fuel mileage, as a college student I travel more than 30 miles a day and it is still up and running. This is my first car and my best so far. The only problem I had recently was the radiator, it broke but replaced it, and no other problems. Though make note that I took excellent care of the engine and the vehicle in general...

nice suv sara wolfe , 08/27/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful has more room than a 99 ford explorer and more comfortable runs smooth love to drive