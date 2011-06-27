Used 1997 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews

149,000 Miles and still strong mfredrickson , 01/15/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful When purchasing a fifteen year old car, one must be wise. There are a plethora of aspects within an old car that can go wrong, no matter how well built the car is. However, I lucked out. I purchased my 97 Red Honda Passport 4x4 Loaded out with everything but leather and a sunroof over a year ago now. I bought it with a low 130,000 miles and since have put about 20,000 on within the one year of ownership Ive had. It has been a fantastic car. Only problems I have had was an old alternator and a bad window motor. My Suv has brought me through many a snow storm in one piece and keeps on running strong day in and day out. Overall, I love my passport. It isn't perfect, but it is darn good. Report Abuse

Too many problems w/ vehicle Diane Schnell , 08/09/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Well I have had a few trips to my mechanic on this vehicle. They are still baffled w/ not being able to pin point a misfiring that keeps the vehicle bogging then lunging! It has been taken apart 4 times now and replaced oxygen flow sensor, 02's and other stuff and still can't keep the check engine light off or find the problem. It is horrible on gas mileage!! Obviously this year needed a recall... and I have had nothing but problems since I purchased from a private party 4 months ago. Report Abuse

HONDA OR ISUZU CATHERINE , 06/04/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful EVEN THOUGH THIS SUV GOT ME OUT OF A HUGE WRECK, I HAVE HAD A LOT OF PROBLEMS WITH THIS TRUCK. I DONT KNOW IF THE PREVIOUS OWNER DIDNT TAKE CARE OF THE TRUCK OR I AM JUST HAVING BAD LUCK. I AM NOT IMPRESSED WITH THE PERFORMANCE. EVERY MONTH IT IS SOMETHING DIFFEENT AND THE DEALERSHIP I BOUGHT IT FROM IS NO HELP EITHER. I THINK THAT IF HONDA MADE THERE OWN SUV, IT WOULD BE A LOT MORE RELIABLE. I WILL NEVER BUY ANOTHER CAR MADE FROM A DIFFERENT MANUFACTURER THAT HAS SOLD THE RIGHTS TO ANOTHER DEALER. MY TRUCK SAYS HONDA BUT ALL THE PARTS ARE ISUZU. THAT SHOULD HAVE TOLD ME SOMETHING RIGHT AWAY. Report Abuse

1997 Honda Passport Review Tom R , 02/17/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am constantly doing engine and drivetrain repairs on this vehicle. The engine has a constant tick from the valves. At higher speeds there is a lot of wind noise coming from the doors. I would not recommend owning this vehicle. Report Abuse