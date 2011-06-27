  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 1997 Honda Passport
  5. Used 1997 Honda Passport SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Passport
5(15%)4(46%)3(31%)2(0%)1(8%)
3.6
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Passports for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,168 - $2,354
Used Passport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

149,000 Miles and still strong

mfredrickson, 01/15/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

When purchasing a fifteen year old car, one must be wise. There are a plethora of aspects within an old car that can go wrong, no matter how well built the car is. However, I lucked out. I purchased my 97 Red Honda Passport 4x4 Loaded out with everything but leather and a sunroof over a year ago now. I bought it with a low 130,000 miles and since have put about 20,000 on within the one year of ownership Ive had. It has been a fantastic car. Only problems I have had was an old alternator and a bad window motor. My Suv has brought me through many a snow storm in one piece and keeps on running strong day in and day out. Overall, I love my passport. It isn't perfect, but it is darn good.

Report Abuse

Too many problems w/ vehicle

Diane Schnell, 08/09/2005
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Well I have had a few trips to my mechanic on this vehicle. They are still baffled w/ not being able to pin point a misfiring that keeps the vehicle bogging then lunging! It has been taken apart 4 times now and replaced oxygen flow sensor, 02's and other stuff and still can't keep the check engine light off or find the problem. It is horrible on gas mileage!! Obviously this year needed a recall... and I have had nothing but problems since I purchased from a private party 4 months ago.

Report Abuse

HONDA OR ISUZU

CATHERINE, 06/04/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

EVEN THOUGH THIS SUV GOT ME OUT OF A HUGE WRECK, I HAVE HAD A LOT OF PROBLEMS WITH THIS TRUCK. I DONT KNOW IF THE PREVIOUS OWNER DIDNT TAKE CARE OF THE TRUCK OR I AM JUST HAVING BAD LUCK. I AM NOT IMPRESSED WITH THE PERFORMANCE. EVERY MONTH IT IS SOMETHING DIFFEENT AND THE DEALERSHIP I BOUGHT IT FROM IS NO HELP EITHER. I THINK THAT IF HONDA MADE THERE OWN SUV, IT WOULD BE A LOT MORE RELIABLE. I WILL NEVER BUY ANOTHER CAR MADE FROM A DIFFERENT MANUFACTURER THAT HAS SOLD THE RIGHTS TO ANOTHER DEALER. MY TRUCK SAYS HONDA BUT ALL THE PARTS ARE ISUZU. THAT SHOULD HAVE TOLD ME SOMETHING RIGHT AWAY.

Report Abuse

1997 Honda Passport Review

Tom R, 02/17/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am constantly doing engine and drivetrain repairs on this vehicle. The engine has a constant tick from the valves. At higher speeds there is a lot of wind noise coming from the doors. I would not recommend owning this vehicle.

Report Abuse

1997 Honda Passport LX

Dennis, 03/05/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I think this Isuzu built vehicle was designed well for 1997. Ten years later (2007) leads me to believe that better fuel economy and interior design improvements highlight the weaknesses of this vehicle. I've got 140,000 miles on it and maintain it on an above average scale and although it runs fairly well, engine power is weaker, fuel economy has slipped and interior amenities (e.g. lack of any cup holders and minimal front/back seat storage space)stand out. The spare tire location on the exterior of the tailgate blocks some rear window view.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Passports for sale

Related Used 1997 Honda Passport SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles