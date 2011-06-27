Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,189
|$1,506
|Clean
|$503
|$1,060
|$1,348
|Average
|$381
|$804
|$1,032
|Rough
|$259
|$548
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$706
|$1,255
|$1,532
|Clean
|$630
|$1,120
|$1,371
|Average
|$477
|$849
|$1,049
|Rough
|$325
|$578
|$728